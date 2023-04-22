What's new

Muslims of india in great Danger.

India is currently facing a serious issue when it comes to its Muslim population. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of targeting and discriminating against Muslims in India. This has led to a great deal of unrest with many Muslims being subjected to violent attacks and discrimination.
Modi was even denied entry into the United States for his role in the killing of Muslim citizens during the Gujarat riots in 2002. This raises serious questions about Modi's role as a leader and his ability to protect the rights of all citizens regardless of their religion.
There has been a great deal of violence and discrimination against Muslims in India in recent years. This includes the killing of Muslims who consume beef and the burning of their properties. Many Muslims have been forced to flee from their homes and seek refuge in other countries.
The government has also been accused of attempting to force Muslims to convert to Hinduism. This has led to a great deal of tension between the Muslim population and the government.
Indian occupied Kashmiries Muslimw are in great danger. Indian-administered Kashmir has been in a state of despair, with the Muslim population being killed and their homes being destroyed.
The Indian government has been accused of committing human rights violations in Kashmir, with reports of extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, and torture. The imposition of harsh security laws has only made the situation worse, making it difficult for the people of Kashmir to go about their daily lives.
The region has been under lockdown for months, with internet and phone services shut down, and a heavy presence of security forces. This has resulted in a lack of access to healthcare, education, and basic necessities, trapping the people of Kashmir in a difficult situation.
The plight of the Muslims of India is a humanitarian crisis that requires immediate attention,
 
Pakistan can take millions of Afghan refugees, but it does not want Indian Muhajir refugees, who sacrificed the most for the creation of Pakistan.
 
Pakistan can take millions of Afghan refugees, but it does not want Indian Muhajir refugees, who sacrificed the most for the creation of Pakistan.
The ones who sacrificed are already in Pakistan and current-day Bangladesh.
Those that remained, and now, seeing the face of Hindu bhai-bhai, need to devise their creative solution, whatever that might be. Be it they pick up arms or peacefully.
 

