Muslims locals of Lakshadweep island protesting against the BJP administrator for resignation

So, unlike before when an IAS officer is appointed as administrator, a political person from Gujrat is appointed.

He wants to lift ban on alcohol and ban cow meat on the island.

Shame on the muslim BJP member who states that people are demanding the resignation from the BJP Gujrati leader as he is challenging the local politicians corruption.

Anyway, what an attempt to disrupt the peace of a low crime rate area.

Lakshadweep protests: Mass resignations from BJP over Administrator's anti-people measures

Although the BJP local unit stood firmly behind the administrator, fissures surfaced when a senior BJP functionary in Lakshadweep urged the Centre to.lakshadweep protest. bjp leaders resign. lakshadweep administrator. beef ban. goonda act
