Muslims in India live with peace, says Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi ,trashing UK MP’s charges

New Delhi [India], April 23 (ANI): Dismissing UK Labour MP Naz Shah’s remarks on human rights in India, Indian scholar Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said that Muslims here live in peace and any interference by a foreign nation in India’s internal matter is unwarranted.Confronting the UK MP’s comments, Razvi, Director of Islamic Research Center, said that the statement by the UK parliamentarian is irresponsible. Lauding India for being unbiased towards the Muslim minority in the country, Razvi added, “In India, all the Muslims live with peace and tranquillity, we do not face any discrimination of any kind in our country.”“We carry out Namaz, Azaan, Jalsa.. all with complete freedom. No one faces any problem. As far as Kashmir is concerned, it is an integral part of India and will remain so forever,” he stated.“All the Indian Muslims believe that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will always be a part of India. There is no conflict of thoughts regarding this. Muslims are happy in India. We want prosperity in India which is one of the most developing nations,” Razvi noted.He urged UK MP and Pakistan to not speak in any of the internal matters of India, adding “we do not accept interference in Kashmir’s matter or Hijab issue…we do not accept any interference of a foreign nation”.Razvi’s remarks came in response to the UK MP’s tweet “I urge @BorisJohnson to read my thread, to stand up for human rights and stop embarrassing us on the international front with his ignorance. Bulldozing homes of minority Muslims in India, amid rising tensions is serious!.” (ANI)