Muslims in India don’t get Rooh Afza this Ramazan

Pakistani Hamdard offers to help overcome India’s RoohAfza shortage during Ramzan



In response to report on RoohAfza being off the market, chief of Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan offers to supply it through Wagah border.

Shared ancestry



7 May, 2019Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan has offered to supply RoohAfza to India through the Wagah border.There may be some respite for Indian Muslims fasting in the holy month of Ramzan after all, if the government of India allows it.In response to report about the popular drink Rooh Afza being off the market during Ramzan, the head of Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan has offered to supply it to India through the Wagah border.The offer was made a few hours after the report was published Tuesday. The report revealed why the sherbet, manufactured by India’s Hamdard Laboratories, had gone off the market.Breaking the fast in the evening (called) with RoohAfza has been a tradition among many Muslims in India, especially in the north.Usama Qureshi, MD and CEO of Pakistani Hamdard, tweeted: “We can supply Rooh Afza and RoohAfzaGO to India during this Ramzan. We can easily send trucks through Wahga (sic) border if permitted by Indian Government.”In another tweet, he mentioned how Pakistani Hamdard, the company that manufactures the drink is growing by leaps and bounds.Pakistani @Hamdard_PK is growing by leaps and bounds, having given a production licence in Bangladesh and dominating global exports of RoohAfza. It has even launched a carbonated version of RoohAfza in Pakistan, called RoohAfza Go.RoohAfza has been off the market in India for four to five months now, and is not available at online stores as well. While Hamdard did not put out any official word about it, it did try blaming the stopping of production on shortage of “raw material”.The two Hamdards have common ancestry — the original was founded by Unani medicine practitioner Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed in old Delhi in the early 1900s, while the one in Pakistan was founded by his son Hakeem Mohammed Said, who migrated after Partition, in 1948.This latter entity has been an indirect beneficiary of the legal dispute raging over the control of Hamdard in India, between the current Chief Mutawalli (equivalent of CEO) Abdul Majeed and his cousin Hammad Ahmed, who claims rightful inheritance.Sales of the Pakistani Rooh Afza have shot up, though it’s not readily available in stores. The imported version is selling for over Rs 375 a bottle, as against Rs 145 for the one manufactured in Ghaziabad.