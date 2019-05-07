What's new

Muslims in India don’t get Rooh Afza this Ramazan

Muslims in India don’t get Rooh Afza this Ramazan




468267_4173628_Rooh-Afza_updates.jpg


NEW DELHI: As the holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak has begun in India, Muslims are facing with a major crisis as they find it difficult to have ‘Iftar’ without RoohAfza, a sherbet (syrup) in the market.

The ‘Iftar’ (breaking the fast in the evening) is traditionally consisted of pakoras, fruit chaat, dates and RoohAfza. An iftar without RoohAfza is just not the same, at least for North Indian Muslims.

RoohAfza, the sherbet made by Hamdard Laboratories, has been off the market for four to five months now, and is not available at online stores.

However, one of Hamdard’s directors Mufti Shaukat told that production of the sherbet has restarted only recently. “RoohAfza will be back soon,” he said.

Hamdard officials did not explain why it stopped production, but tried blaming it on the shortage of “raw material”. The truth, a source claimed, has to do with a family dispute.

The dispute is over the chair of Chief Mutawalli (equivalent to CEO) of Hamdard, which is currently held by Abdul Majeed, the great-grandson of Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed, the Unani medicine practitioner who founded the company in old Delhi over a century ago. The company also owns various traditional medicine brands.

Abdul Majeed’s cousin Hammad Ahmed has been trying to take over the company, claiming rightful inheritance. He even went to court for it, and the legal battle put a stop to the production of RoohAfza, sources said.

Hamdard is registered as an irrevocable Islamic trust, known as a waqf, and under its rules, transfers 85 per cent of its profits to the Hamdard National Foundation, an educational charity. The foundation runs, among other institutions, the Jamia Hamdard in Delhi. The deemed university has the distinction of running the only private medical college in Delhi, and this valued institution, sources say, is a major reason for the family dispute.

The battle went straight up to the Supreme Court, which in its judgment on 3 April, refused to give interim directorship to Ahmed.

RoohAfza’s social media accounts have been dormant since September 2018, only coming out of the deep on Facebook recently to say they’re “overwhelmed by the love” shown by their patrons, hunting the sherbet will be back in the market soon.

Sources said the production of RoohAfza has restarted only under pressure from Muslims due to demand in Ramazan, and not because the legal dispute has reached any resolution. There have even been rumours of RoohAfza shutting down.

Founder Hakeem Hafiz’s younger son Hakeem Mohammed Said had migrated to Pakistan and established Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan soon after Partition.

This entity has been an indirect beneficiary of the legal dispute raging in India, since the sales of imported Pakistani Rooh Afza have shot up. Although it’s not readily available in stores, the Pakistani version is selling for over Rs 375 a bottle, as against Rs 145 for the one manufactured in Ghaziabad.

Hamdard’s plans to modernise its business and grow its revenues were stopped due to the dispute. Meanwhile, Pakistani Hamdard is growing fast, having given a production licence in Bangladesh and dominating global exports of RoohAfza.
 
Pakistani Hamdard offers to help overcome India’s RoohAfza shortage during Ramzan

In response to report on RoohAfza being off the market, chief of Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan offers to supply it through Wagah border.


7 May, 2019

Rooh-Afza-2-696x522.jpg

Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan has offered to supply RoohAfza to India through the Wagah border.


New Delhi: There may be some respite for Indian Muslims fasting in the holy month of Ramzan after all, if the government of India allows it.

In response to report about the popular drink Rooh Afza being off the market during Ramzan, the head of Hamdard Laboratories Waqf Pakistan has offered to supply it to India through the Wagah border.

The offer was made a few hours after the report was published Tuesday. The report revealed why the sherbet, manufactured by India’s Hamdard Laboratories, had gone off the market.

Breaking the fast in the evening (called iftar) with RoohAfza has been a tradition among many Muslims in India, especially in the north.

Usama Qureshi, MD and CEO of Pakistani Hamdard, tweeted: “We can supply Rooh Afza and RoohAfzaGO to India during this Ramzan. We can easily send trucks through Wahga (sic) border if permitted by Indian Government.”


In another tweet, he mentioned how Pakistani Hamdard, the company that manufactures the drink is growing by leaps and bounds.


Pakistani @Hamdard_PK is growing by leaps and bounds, having given a production licence in Bangladesh and dominating global exports of RoohAfza. It has even launched a carbonated version of RoohAfza in Pakistan, called RoohAfza Go.

RoohAfza has been off the market in India for four to five months now, and is not available at online stores as well. While Hamdard did not put out any official word about it, it did try blaming the stopping of production on shortage of “raw material”.

Shared ancestry

The two Hamdards have common ancestry — the original was founded by Unani medicine practitioner Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed in old Delhi in the early 1900s, while the one in Pakistan was founded by his son Hakeem Mohammed Said, who migrated after Partition, in 1948.



This latter entity has been an indirect beneficiary of the legal dispute raging over the control of Hamdard in India, between the current Chief Mutawalli (equivalent of CEO) Abdul Majeed and his cousin Hammad Ahmed, who claims rightful inheritance.

Sales of the Pakistani Rooh Afza have shot up, though it’s not readily available in stores. The imported version is selling for over Rs 375 a bottle, as against Rs 145 for the one manufactured in Ghaziabad.

oie_pu1UO79T2LVg.jpg



802606.jpg




fe9ecac94b498eacd3d14de2b3a8ad03.jpg
 
today i bought a huge bottle of rooh afza
no doubt iftari is incomplete without rooh afza
i have heard it,s very popular in india ,also indian hindus love it as well? Indian members here please shed some light..
 
Try the alternative Jame-e-Shaheed (However you spell that name)
 
In my early days in Aus, i bought a rooh afza bottle from an Indian shop, i remember looking at it and thinking why is the color so much darker, anyways i took it home and had it for Iftar, it tasted weird and not in a good way. I checked the bottle and found it was made in India. I then bought a rooh afza made in Pakistan, the color was much lighter and the taste was amazing, exactly how we have it back home.
 
Thank you for purchasing our product.it doesn't matter to us what you do after . Keep purchasing n flushing it hahah. and buy the way flush 3/4 which u did not. You stingy afgan :agree::agree::agree:


 
Imad.Khan said:
In my early days in Aus, i bought a rooh afza bottle from an Indian shop, i remember looking at it and thinking why is the color so much darker, anyways i took it home and had it for Iftar, it tasted weird and not in a good way. I checked the bottle and found it was made in India. I then bought a rooh afza made in Pakistan, the color was much lighter and the taste was amazing, exactly how we have it back home.
Click to expand...

Lol you were typing the same thing same time. same thing happened with me in West Indian country.

Imad.Khan said:
Jaam-e-Shaheed, means the cup of martyrs.
Click to expand...

that would be Qurshi ka Jam e Shiri
 

