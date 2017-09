From mid 17th century source ;



"Although the King of Rakan be a Gentile (Non-Muslim), yet there are many Mahometans (Muslims) mixed with the people, who have either chosen to retire among them, or have been enslaved by the Portuguese before mentioned, in their expeditions to the neighbouring coasts. Sultan Sujah (Shah Shuja, brother of Aurangzeb) secretly gained over these Mahometans, whom he joined with two or three hundred of his own people...."



Reference: "Bernier, Fran├žois. Travels in the Mogul Empire, A.D. 1656-1668, p-111



I dont know whether those Muslims of Arakan mentioned by Bernier are ancestors of present-day Rohingyas or not. But this goes against the claims of Burmese that all Muslims of Arakan/Rakhine are illegal migrants. From Bernier's account, its obvious that quite a large number of Muslims from India had settled in Arakan in that period.

