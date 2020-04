I cannot fathom the hatred and downright insulting attitude of Hindutva goons against the Muslims.In this interview Subra says that they are kind to Muslims not let them in India.On anther question, on equal rights for Muslims, he says that not everyone is equal (citizen) of India. He then further says that "Muslims are not in equal category".You cannot get more racist than this.Indian Muslims like Awaisi should die of shame to call this cesspool of hatred and bigotry as their country.India is doomed.