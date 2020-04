‘Muslims Are Foreigners’: Inside India’s Campaign to Decide Who Is a Citizen



April 4, 2020

Updated 9:03 a.m. ET

A government official in Kharupetia, in the Indian state of Assam, collected documents from people hoping to be included on an official list of Indian citizens last year.Credit...Saumya Khandelwal for The New York Tim

Mamoni Rajkumari was part of a tribunal reviewing suspected foreigners in the state of Assam.Credit...Karan Deep Singh/The New York Times







That is exactly what happened. The terms of Ms. Rajkumari and Mr. Roy were not renewed in 2017.



They both said that because the bulk of people in front of the tribunals were Muslims, the expectation was that they would declare Muslims as foreigners, paving the way to deport them, incarcerate them or take away fundamental rights.



The director general of police in Assam and other state officials declined to comment.



Mr. Modi and top officials in his party have denied targeting Muslims in the Assam citizenship check, saying it was meant purely to identify illegal migrants.



Relatives grieving Ishwar Nayak, who was shot by the police in Guwahati in December while protesting the new citizenship law.Credit...Ahmer Khan for The New York Times