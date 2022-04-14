Muslim youth attacked with sword by man returning after watching 'Kashmir Files' - Maktoob media A 18-year-old Muslim youth Amanulla Irfan was attacked with a sword by a 30-year-old Hindutva activist Honnappa in Tergaon village in Haliyal in Uttar Kannad District of Karnataka.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening.The attacker was returning from watching controversial movie Kashmir Files and the motive behind the attack was the survivor's Muslim identity.Based on Amanulla's complaint, Haliyal Police registered an FIR under IPC 307 and arrested the Hindutva activist Honnappa.