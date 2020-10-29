What's new

Featured Muslim Women stabbed by Judeo Christian terrorist in Paris recalls Horror - Looking to leave France

Umair Nawaz

Umair Nawaz

Shouldnt we invite them to live in Pakistan just like how Macron had invited Asia Bibi to live in France? And PLZ strictly discuss what being asked in this thread!

 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

bahadur said:
that is very good decision, should not be on thinking level only , it should be implemented immediately .
other muslims should also follow it .
I don't understand this, it's a fight between two Abrahamic religions why are cow lovers getting their undies in twist? They don't have any stake in this whole dispute, God knows why they think they're relevant. On Facebook and social media no one is siding with France except saffron clad clowns form a certain county. Cheerleaders for white masters comes natural to them, no Wonder less than thousand Englishmen were able to rule whole subcontinent with help from these subhuman scums
 
B

bahadur

Reichsmarschall said:
I don't understand this, it's a fight between two Abrahamic religions why are cow lovers getting their undies in twist? They don't have any stake in this whole dispute, God knows why they think they're relevant. On Facebook and social media no one is siding with France except saffron clad clowns form a certain county. Cheerleaders for white masters comes natural to them, no Wonder less than thousand Englishmen were able to rule whole subcontinent with help from these subhuman scums
nobody cares what illegal immigrants fake asylum seekers from beggar nations think. even beggar nations are not relevant . so all those religious bigots who can't live in secular nations , should leave those nations without resorting to terrorism , let the peaceful european people live in peace .
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Muslims are under attack all over the Zion controlled countries. It's a strategy to deter refugees and brainwash the public for Islamophobia. As the Western economies plummet due to COVID they are trying to divert public focus to the "enemy" within. A well known strategy they learnt of Hitler and his protégé. It normally progresses in steps, first open hostility and then subtle systemic and institutionalized racism and discrimination. The US have done it, the UK have done it, The Germans, the Indians and now the French. it's a disease and it is spreading fast with poverty working class nationalism and once it reaches a certain threshold / tipping point it will boil over to civil war / external wars as the nationalistic fools fuel the colonial wars.

My advice to all Muslims is start Marital arts classes for yourself and your kids, join shooting clubs and political parties. Start diverting your kids to science subjects and ditch the arts subjects except law.
 
gangsta_rap

gangsta_rap

bahadur said:
so all those religious bigots who can't live in secular nations , should leave those nations without resorting to terrorism , let the peaceful european people live in peace .
u can't do a thing kiddo
we're here to stay and there is nothing that some cracker or a cracker slave like you can do about it
its the way things are meant to be
 
B

bahadur

khansaheeb said:
Muslims are under attack all over the Zion controlled countries. It's a strategy to deter refugees and brainwash the public for Islamophobia. As the Western economies plummet due to COVID they are trying to divert public focus to the "enemy" within. A well known strategy they learnt of Hitler and his protégé. It normally progresses in steps, first open hostility and then subtle racism and discrimination. The US have done it, the UK have done it, The Germans, the Indians and now the French.

My advice to all Muslims is start Marital arts classes for yourself and your kids, join shooting clubs and political parties.
a better option is not to take asylum in yahud o nasara countries .
 
