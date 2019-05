Impressed with the Prime Minister, a Muslim woman has decided to name her newborn ''Narendra Damodardas Modi''.

After failing to convince the mother Mainaz Begum against it, the family in Parsapur Mahraur village has filed an affidavit seeking the registration of the name.

When her husband Mushtaq Ahmed, who works in Dubai, was informed, he too tried to make her drop the idea.

In the affidavit, Mainaz Begum lavished praise on Modi and his government's welfare schemes, including free cooking gas connection to the poor and financial help to construct toilets.