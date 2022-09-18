What's new

Muslim vegetable vendor in India arrested for urinating on vegetables and selling them to Hindus

Z

Zornix

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 14, 2022
75
0
83
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In an absolute shocker, a vegetable vendor named Sharif was beaten by locals and handed over to the Police after he was caught urinating onto the vegetables and selling them in a Hindu majority locality in Bareilly, UP. Footage of the vegetable vendor urinating on his vegetables is doing rounds on social media with netizens expressing rage over such a disgusting crime. Sharif was recorded and caught red-handed while urinating into the vegetables and was beaten up and thrashed by the locals. After he was handed over to the police, Bareilly Police registered a case against the accused.

Reportedly, the incident occured in the area of Izzatnagar. OPIndia quoted a local who revealed that when he was going somewhere in his car, he noticed 55-year-old Sharif pulling a vegetable cart on the colony’s roadside and urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart. He then recorded the entire incident so that he can confront him with proof. In the video, the 55-year-old can be seen arranging his vegetable cart. At first, the vendor seemed like all other vegetable vendors, however, when the video gets zoomed it can be seen Sharif urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570970865910845444

As per Bareilly SSP Styarth Anirudh Pankaj, the accused was identified as Sharif who was caught urinating in the viral video. Currently, police are interrogating Sharif and thereafter he will be produced before the court. Sharif has been booked for disturbing the communal atmosphere, hurting religious sentiments, and spreading infection.

Source: https://www.truescoopnews.com/newsd...ideo-muslim-man-caught-urinating-on-vegetable
 
fallstuff

fallstuff

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 20, 2009
8,982
0
6,657
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Zornix said:
In an absolute shocker, a vegetable vendor named Sharif was beaten by locals and handed over to the Police after he was caught urinating onto the vegetables and selling them in a Hindu majority locality in Bareilly, UP. Footage of the vegetable vendor urinating on his vegetables is doing rounds on social media with netizens expressing rage over such a disgusting crime. Sharif was recorded and caught red-handed while urinating into the vegetables and was beaten up and thrashed by the locals. After he was handed over to the police, Bareilly Police registered a case against the accused.

Reportedly, the incident occured in the area of Izzatnagar. OPIndia quoted a local who revealed that when he was going somewhere in his car, he noticed 55-year-old Sharif pulling a vegetable cart on the colony’s roadside and urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart. He then recorded the entire incident so that he can confront him with proof. In the video, the 55-year-old can be seen arranging his vegetable cart. At first, the vendor seemed like all other vegetable vendors, however, when the video gets zoomed it can be seen Sharif urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1570970865910845444

As per Bareilly SSP Styarth Anirudh Pankaj, the accused was identified as Sharif who was caught urinating in the viral video. Currently, police are interrogating Sharif and thereafter he will be produced before the court. Sharif has been booked for disturbing the communal atmosphere, hurting religious sentiments, and spreading infection.

Source: https://www.truescoopnews.com/newsd...ideo-muslim-man-caught-urinating-on-vegetable
Click to expand...
So an Indian pi*ses on vegetable which he sells to other Indians.
Why is OP posting that news for international consumption ?
 
cybertron

cybertron

FULL MEMBER
Aug 22, 2010
1,085
0
726
Country
India
Location
United States
The religion would be highlighted only on these fringe or right wing websites. Idiots doings idiotic stuff - that’s all this is.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

AmiEktaKharapChele
Free foodstuffs for the destitute at Chittagong market
Replies
3
Views
369
BlindEagle
B
H
UP Police Lodge FIR Against Two Minor Muslim Boys for Listening to Pakistani Song
Replies
9
Views
423
pak1234
P
Imran Khan
The shopkeeper was arrested for selling cheap vegetables
Replies
4
Views
653
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
H
Muslim Vendors Scarred By Delhi’s So-Called Meat Ban, Terrified & Confused About The Future
Replies
0
Views
316
Hphobe
H
terry5
Muslim Man Beaten To Death In Bihar, Video Points To Cow Vigilantes
2
Replies
18
Views
750
Paitoo
Paitoo

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom