Muslim vegetable vendor in India arrested for urinating on vegetables and selling them to Hindus

In an absolute shocker, a vegetable vendor named Sharif was beaten by locals and handed over to the Police after he was caught urinating onto the vegetables and selling them in a Hindu majority locality in Bareilly, UP. Footage of the vegetable vendor urinating on his vegetables is doing rounds on social media with netizens expressing rage over such a disgusting crime. Sharif was recorded and caught red-handed while urinating into the vegetables and was beaten up and thrashed by the locals. After he was handed over to the police, Bareilly Police registered a case against the accused.
Reportedly, the incident occured in the area of Izzatnagar. OPIndia quoted a local who revealed that when he was going somewhere in his car, he noticed 55-year-old Sharif pulling a vegetable cart on the colony’s roadside and urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart. He then recorded the entire incident so that he can confront him with proof. In the video, the 55-year-old can be seen arranging his vegetable cart. At first, the vendor seemed like all other vegetable vendors, however, when the video gets zoomed it can be seen Sharif urinating on the vegetables kept under the handcart.
As per Bareilly SSP Styarth Anirudh Pankaj, the accused was identified as Sharif who was caught urinating in the viral video. Currently, police are interrogating Sharif and thereafter he will be produced before the court. Sharif has been booked for disturbing the communal atmosphere, hurting religious sentiments, and spreading infection.
Source: https://www.truescoopnews.com/newsd...ideo-muslim-man-caught-urinating-on-vegetable
