Muslim Union (MU) like EU

Muslim Union (MU)​

The European Union (EU) experiment has been a huge success in combining the economic power and manpower of different countries in Europe. Visa free travel between the countries and ability to settle down and work anywhere has resulted in movement of cheap labor from Eastern European countries to advanced countries.Muslims should also take guidance from this example and convert the already existing Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) into an Economic Union. OIC has been until now mostly a discussion forum where issues relating to Muslim Ummah were discussed. OIC played a positive role during the Afghan Jihad against the Soviet Union.General (Retd.) Raheel Sharif is already leading the Saudi Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC; Arabic: التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب, a military coalition of 41 Muslim countries which is mainly focused on fighting the war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.However, it seems that the coalition would perform much better if its manpower is from Pakistani, Malaysian, Indonesian and African soldiers.The new Union should adopt a common currency and have Visa free travel between the member countries and have joint Defense.Every member country should have its elected government but at the center should be a Muslim Parliament with members elected from all the Muslim countries and a head of Muslim Union called Sadr-e-Dawlah.The Muslim Union should have its common economic development policies with each county having its separate policies as well for some subjects.