What's new

Muslim Union (MU) like EU

mr.green

mr.green

FULL MEMBER
Dec 19, 2014
195
2
170
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Muslim Union (MU)

The European Union (EU) experiment has been a huge success in combining the economic power and manpower of different countries in Europe. Visa free travel between the countries and ability to settle down and work anywhere has resulted in movement of cheap labor from Eastern European countries to advanced countries.

Muslims should also take guidance from this example and convert the already existing Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) into an Economic Union. OIC has been until now mostly a discussion forum where issues relating to Muslim Ummah were discussed. OIC played a positive role during the Afghan Jihad against the Soviet Union.

General (Retd.) Raheel Sharif is already leading the Saudi Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC; Arabic: التحالف الإسلامي العسكري لمحاربة الإرهاب, a military coalition of 41 Muslim countries which is mainly focused on fighting the war against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

However, it seems that the coalition would perform much better if its manpower is from Pakistani, Malaysian, Indonesian and African soldiers.

The new Union should adopt a common currency and have Visa free travel between the member countries and have joint Defense.

Every member country should have its elected government but at the center should be a Muslim Parliament with members elected from all the Muslim countries and a head of Muslim Union called Sadr-e-Dawlah.

The Muslim Union should have its common economic development policies with each county having its separate policies as well for some subjects.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Review GSP Status If Pakistan Fails To Persuade Taliban: EU
2 3 4
Replies
51
Views
2K
Aesterix
Aesterix
ghazi52
European Union re-establishes physical presence in Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
176
ghazi52
ghazi52
beijingwalker
Chinas GDP has surpassed that of the European Union for the first time in history in 2021, one year earlier than previously estimated
Replies
6
Views
420
Dungeness
Dungeness
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
OIC conference: Pakistan hopes for consensus on Afghanistan crisis
Replies
8
Views
910
FreeFromFear
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan to host OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
331
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom