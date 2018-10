RIP daughter of India.



My friend and I, both ex hard righters, driving to airports (the only time we get to meet and talk peacefully) were discussing these past two days.



Dark forces have been unleashed.



We are heading towards anarchy.



These are all signals of a government that is no longer in control.



Rapes, bestiality, sodomy, pedophilia, murders, lynchings, roadside and marketplace bludgeonings a and hackings, honor killngs, broad daylight urban dacoities, police force under drive.



These are all signs of a looming implosion of law and order in our society.



No one is afraid. Because the government unleashed and turned its face away. Spawned thousands of splinter radical groups.



And now they are out of control. And don't give a fig to what if at all the BJP and the RSS have to say



Cheers, Doc

