Muslim Students should not only go to the West for Higher education, but also the East such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

Feb 6, 2017
Muslim Students should not only go to the West for Higher education, but also the East such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

The West thinks it has a monopoly on higher education.

Muslim students should also go study in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

@beijingwalker
@etylo
@MH.Yang

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan should stop relying on USA. Also Egypt and Morocco should stop relying on USA.

Its time to look East like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and Singapore.
 
Feb 6, 2017
These bastards, they got their punishment:
1666706990869.png


1666707018423.png

1666707187031.png

1666709816782.png


Don't go on imperial wars then!
These imperial soldiers deserved their punishment or lost limbs
 
Last edited:
Sep 29, 2010
MultaniGuy said:
Muslim Students should not only go to the West for Higher education, but also the East such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

The West thinks it has a monopoly on higher education.

Muslim students should also go study in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

@beijingwalker
@etylo
@MH.Yang

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan should stop relying on USA. Also Egypt and Morocco should stop relying on USA.

Its time to look East like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and Singapore.
So when are you leaving Canoodia to go to China? You need education, obviously.
 
Feb 6, 2017
VCheng said:
But you don't want others to do what you have done for yourself. Quite hypocritical, don't you think? :D
Actually, you are a hypocrite. :D

If people from the West exploit people from the developing world,

we people from the developing world can exploit the West and take advantage of the facilities in the West. :D

Kind of hypocritical that you don't recognize that? :D

VCheng said:
But you don't want others to do what you have done for yourself. Quite hypocritical, don't you think? :D
This sentence makes no sense. I too want people from the developing world to take advantage of the West when the West has wronged countries in the developing world, you moron. :D
 
Sep 29, 2010
MultaniGuy said:
Actually, you are a hypocrite. :D

If people from the West exploit people from the developing world,

we people from the developing world can exploit the West and take advantage of the facilities in the West. :D

Kind of hypocritical that you don't recognize that? :D


This sentence makes no sense. I too want people from the developing world to take advantage of the West when the West has wronged countries in the developing world, you moron. :D
But in your OP, you want people to "look East like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and Singapore" while you enjoy flipping kebabs in Canoodia. That is the hypocrisy here.

I want people to come to USA, just like I did. Pretty honest.
 
Jan 6, 2016
MultaniGuy said:
Muslim Students should not only go to the West for Higher education, but also the East such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

The West thinks it has a monopoly on higher education.

Muslim students should also go study in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

@beijingwalker
@etylo
@MH.Yang

Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan should stop relying on USA. Also Egypt and Morocco should stop relying on USA.

Its time to look East like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and Singapore.
You should leave the West first before telling others to do it. @VCheng LMAO! This is the equivalent of an anti-vaxxer trying to promote vaccines.
 

