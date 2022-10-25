Muslim Students should not only go to the West for Higher education, but also the East such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea

Muslim Students should not only go to the West for Higher education, but also the East such as China, Taiwan, Japan, and South KoreaThe West thinks it has a monopoly on higher education.Muslim students should also go study in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.Countries such as Saudi Arabia and Pakistan should stop relying on USA. Also Egypt and Morocco should stop relying on USA.Its time to look East like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan and Singapore.