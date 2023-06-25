Muslim Students facing discrimination in the West in educational Institutions

In the UK and I guess in the US because they both use same colluded policies and strategies the discriminations starts early in the education system and incrementally adds up so by University level there is a huge gap between minorities and the majorities. This is then reflected into the work place which then becomes more engrained and maintains the status quo of economic imbalance. The minorities then look for short cuts to wealth through crime hence their disproportionate numbers in Jails and drug gangs.