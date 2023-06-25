Muslim Students facing discrimination in the West in educational Institutions

@Genghis khan1
Could you please tell us your experiences.
In one of my experiences, a white kid wearing a baseball cap got a pat on the back by a teacher in 12th grade while I got the "cold shoulder."
Or a British teacher in 10th grade English class said bad things about the Ottoman empire and implied negative things about Muslim societies.
And the Muslim religion has given a sense of dignity to quite a few peoples, they make 25% of humanity.
We Muslims should fight for out rights. Only idiots "turn the other cheek."
