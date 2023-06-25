What's new

Muslim Students facing discrimination in the West in educational Institutions

@Genghis khan1

Could you please tell us your experiences.

In one of my experiences, a white kid wearing a baseball cap got a pat on the back by a teacher in 12th grade while I got the "cold shoulder."

Or a British teacher in 10th grade English class said bad things about the Ottoman empire and implied negative things about Muslim societies.

And the Muslim religion has given a sense of dignity to quite a few peoples, they make 25% of humanity.

We Muslims should fight for out rights. Only idiots "turn the other cheek."
 
@xyxmt
@khansaheeb
@Azadkashmir
@waz

Azadkashmir said:
muslim should use axe to chop teachers hand that is used to mark them down.
Click to expand...
Yeah that is so disgusting, that the "teachers/professors" do not give the Muslim students they deserve, and then the student gets a shouting saying it is their fault. May Allah punish the teachers/professors severely in this life and in the afterlife.
 
Ikbal said:
@Genghis khan1

Could you please tell us your experiences.

In one of my experiences, a white kid wearing a baseball cap got a pat on the back by a teacher in 12th grade while I got the "cold shoulder."

Or a British teacher in 10th grade English class said bad things about the Ottoman empire and implied negative things about Muslim societies.

And the Muslim religion has given a sense of dignity to quite a few peoples, they make 25% of humanity.

We Muslims should fight for out rights. Only idiots "turn the other cheek."
Click to expand...
You got cold shoulder for wearing what cap?
 
In the UK and I guess in the US because they both use same colluded policies and strategies the discriminations starts early in the education system and incrementally adds up so by University level there is a huge gap between minorities and the majorities. This is then reflected into the work place which then becomes more engrained and maintains the status quo of economic imbalance. The minorities then look for short cuts to wealth through crime hence their disproportionate numbers in Jails and drug gangs.
 
Ikbal said:
@Genghis khan1

Could you please tell us your experiences.

In one of my experiences, a white kid wearing a baseball cap got a pat on the back by a teacher in 12th grade while I got the "cold shoulder."

Or a British teacher in 10th grade English class said bad things about the Ottoman empire and implied negative things about Muslim societies.

And the Muslim religion has given a sense of dignity to quite a few peoples, they make 25% of humanity.

We Muslims should fight for out rights. Only idiots "turn the other cheek."
Click to expand...

oh please stop this rubbish

we have more freedom in the West than many of the so called "islamic" countries

and when you say West which nation in particular are you referring to, because West is not a country
 
aziqbal said:
oh please stop this rubbish

we have more freedom in the West than many of the so called "islamic" countries

and when you say West which nation in particular are you referring to, because West is not a country
Click to expand...
I disagree with you. This is not about freedom. This is about being honest and fair treatment.

I was talking about an international American High School in Saudi Arabia. But it was in the American consulate.

aziqbal said:
oh please stop this rubbish

we have more freedom in the West than many of the so called "islamic" countries

and when you say West which nation in particular are you referring to, because West is not a country
Click to expand...
Of-course you are entitled to your opinion. Don't act as if Muslims have not faced discrimination in the Western countries or in their airports.

aziqbal said:
oh please stop this rubbish

we have more freedom in the West than many of the so called "islamic" countries

and when you say West which nation in particular are you referring to, because West is not a country
Click to expand...
When I mean West, I mean EU, North America, and Australia and New Zealand.
 
aziqbal said:
oh please stop this rubbish

we have more freedom in the West than many of the so called "islamic" countries

and when you say West which nation in particular are you referring to, because West is not a country
Click to expand...
Stop acting as if the West is a "heaven" while Muslim majority countries are "crap."
 
Azadkashmir said:
it happens in high schools and universities.

it happens in high schools and universities.

it happens in high schools and universities.
Click to expand...
This is also what I heard too from some peoples that in Western institutions that the "teachers/professors" were not being honest with their students.
 
Ikbal said:
Stop acting as if the West is a "heaven" while Muslim majority countries are "crap."
Click to expand...

what ? when did I say West is heaven and Muslim nations are crap

dont think like this victim mentality

as a undergraduate and post graduate (PhD) student I have spent 10 years in 3 sectors the oil and gas, pharmaceutical and nuclear industries I can tell you in the UK it is the least racist nation on earth

the chaplaincy even gave us a loud speaker for Juma Khuttba and we prayed outside on the grass in the open University campus just few weeks back

S6 students even have prayer room in our high school

please be a bit more informed
 
Ikbal said:
When I mean West, I mean EU, North America, and Australia and New Zealand.
Click to expand...

Then post it in the World Affairs forum since you are only reinforcing the Americas are the center of the Universe.

america-globe.jpg

Nobody else here on this planet...or apparently nobody else who is important...
 
aziqbal said:
what ? when did I say West is heaven and Muslim nations are crap

dont think like this victim mentality

as a undergraduate and post graduate (PhD) student I have spent 10 years in 3 sectors the oil and gas, pharmaceutical and nuclear industries I can tell you in the UK it is the least racist nation on earth

the chaplaincy even gave us a loud speaker for Juma Khuttba and we prayed outside on the grass in the open University campus just few weeks back

please be a bit more informed
Click to expand...
I too have a B.A. Honours Political Science degree from a western institution.
But there were times where I felt I deserved better for the quality of work and effort I put in.

I got a "0" on an assignment in an elective for no reason. but I did not raise it up, because it was one of the 3 out of 12 assignments I could drop for the elective course at Carleton university.

@SaadH
 

