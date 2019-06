If this government was anti muslim(purely due to Lutyens media trying to scare minorities)how would muslims get highest number of scholarships?dont blindly believe on the media my friend , most media houses have foreign fundings and their job is to divide India. This because the world is surprised that how can 1.3 billion people including almost all of the worlds major religions , cultures etc live together.

Anyways this is a good step , muslim community has always been viewed as a vote bank by "secular" parties and are ignored after elections. But it is high time that changes and focus shifts on development. Our country needs more and more number of Bharat Ratnas like APJ Abdul Kalam

