Muslim student in Hijab takes on Hindu extremists

This is very shameful from the male students. Even if the college has put its foot down and banned certain types of clothing officially, the male students have no right to intimidate her like this.
 
Mughals did very well for keeping these extremists hindutva terrorist in slavery for more then 1200 long years, they were well aware about these pajeets mentality long ago while we are trying to friendly with this creature , which is impossible
 
damn this girl is brave, she did not just kept her attire but also shouted Allah ho Akber, God is Greatest in the face of these monkey's, maybe Muslim men in India should learn something from her.
 
Where are the Muslim men of this community hiding?

Unfortunately they are seeing this day because of the failure of the falure of the madrassah system. It is a mullah factory not a place of education. The Madrassah used to be an educational institute, colonialism destroyed that and we have continued to run them as Mullah factories all over the world. So few serve as proper educational institutes where the standard of education is on par with the rest of society.

Had the Muslims of India focused on developing their own institutes - today they wouldn't have to guard their women from dogs.
 
Ambedkarite Students confront , Saffron Upper castes students, in support of hijab, religious freedom and diversity.
Biggest victims of Hindutwa are not Muslims/minorities but OBC SC ST. Whenever there is rise in assertion among OBC SC ST, upper caste raise Hindutwa pitch to manipulate OBC SC ST. Since, OBC SC ST are less educated, more emotional and less logical. Right, after Mandal Commission, Babri Masjid was demolished, to counter Mandal with Kamandal. Then upper caste started privatizing everything so effect of reservation is reduced. Still to this day most simple minded OBC SC ST have no clue that they got manipulated by upper caste. So, OBC SC ST should preventively counter Hindutwa, whenever it tries to raise its head.

Brahman Baba Rape sisters and daughters of OBC SC ST,>>> ‘Baba raped me many times,’ says one of at least 100 women confined in Delhi ashram . Still OBC SC ST is busy with Hindutwa, like a deaf, dumb and blind person, he is oblivious of sufferings of his own people at the hands of upper caste.
 
Yes, sanghis are gutless cowards.

They should learn a thing or two about how to be brave from you PDF internet-warriors.
 

