Muslim student in Hijab takes on Hindu extremists

Ambedkarite Students confront , Saffron Upper castes students, in support of hijab, religious freedom and diversity.Biggest victims of Hindutwa are not Muslims/minorities but OBC SC ST. Whenever there is rise in assertion among OBC SC ST, upper caste raise Hindutwa pitch to manipulate OBC SC ST. Since, OBC SC ST are less educated, more emotional and less logical. Right, after Mandal Commission, Babri Masjid was demolished, to counter Mandal with Kamandal. Then upper caste started privatizing everything so effect of reservation is reduced. Still to this day most simple minded OBC SC ST have no clue that they got manipulated by upper caste. So, OBC SC ST should preventively counter Hindutwa, whenever it tries to raise its head.Brahman Baba Rape sisters and daughters of OBC SC ST,>>> ‘Baba raped me many times,’ says one of at least 100 women confined in Delhi ashram . Still OBC SC ST is busy with Hindutwa, like a deaf, dumb and blind person, he is oblivious of sufferings of his own people at the hands of upper caste.