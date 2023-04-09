Muslim student dies by suicide after being called “terrorist” by teachers; family demands justice

Maula Jatt said: should have killed the teacher first then killed himself - if you are a terrorist, than show him a terrorist Click to expand...

Yes, itnay beta male terrorists nahi chahiye hmen. aik do kaafirz ko saath le ke jata.That's why I suggested he take some kaafirz with him. Now it's not suicide. It's shahadat with 72 virgins waiting for you. Plus a few kaafirs delivered to nark earlier. PROFIT