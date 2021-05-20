Muslim striped naked in India by RSS goons

As per google translateThe terror of Bajrang Dal, Sheikh Mohammed was beaten up in a packed market.Sheikh has a mobile shop on Amkhera Road in Jabalpur, when she went to the shop last Sunday, a woman came to recharge. When it was a curfew, Shaikh dropped the shutter. Meanwhile, the alleged BajrangPeople associated with ... entered the shop. Took out the woman and stripped Shaikh off his beard and beat him.When the police reached the spot, instead of taking action against the attackers, they lodged an FIR against Sheikh.See also the golden picture of Swarnim Madhya Pradesh. And if you are not ashamed, hit the government with water all over the chullu.bajarang dal ka aatank, shekh mohammad ko bhare baazaar nanga kar peeta.jabalapur ke amakhera rod par shekh kee mobaeel dukaan hai, pichhale ravivaar jab vah dukaan gae to ek mahila richaarj karaane aa gaee.chukee karfyoo tha to shekh ne shatar gira diya.isee beech kathit bajarang ...se jude log dukaan mein ghuse. mahila ko nikaala aur shekh ke kapade utaar daadhee noch kar peeta.jab pulis mauke par pahunchee to unhonne maarapeet karane vaalon par kaaryavaahee karane ke bajae shekh ke khilaaf hee fir darz kar liya.yah bhee dekh leejie svarneem madhy pradesh kee svarneem tasveer. aur agar kuchh sharm na aae chulloo bhar paanee mein doob maaro sarakaar.