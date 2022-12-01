Muslim states need to put a safety measure in place in time of disastrous events in the west to pull out civilians just like Ukraine was a success

I noticed that Ukraine pull out was successfully conducted by Majority of the muslim countries who issued notice for their civilians to exit 3-4 days before the invasion which lead to successful exit.



The same model needs to be repeated in the west at much larger scale ácross the west in times of disastrous events such as like WW3 in case Russia or China or natural disaster or even far-right extremist groups emerging akin to the Nazi.





measures that needs to be taken in times of need and this will also be good for our western allies and cooperating with them to withdraw our people fully in disasterous events and god forbid if some sort of far-right groups, natural disaster or unexpecting WW3 were to come we could trigger this plan which is an evacuation plan. I don't see anything unexpected happening for atleast 2-3 decades but that doesn't mean we shouldn't put measures in place and be-prepared for it to pull our people out when the need for it rises.



The amount of Muslims that needs to be pulled and who needs to be doing the pull out I will list it here from the western world.



The Western world (Is basically NATO members - Minus Turkey + Australia + New Zealand + Ukraine + Switzerland and totals 33 countries with a total population of 950m to 1B) I Didn't know myself the west population wise reached 1 billion ppl but either way our focus is a small tiny numbers amongst these and to be exact we need to pull out 31.2m muslims.



Each country needs to have such plan in place by contacting the host countries and if they were to fail to up hold their security due to rise of populism or far-right extremism in last effort measure the said country has to intervene to do evacuation and the host country can cooperate in contacting ahead before it is activated or instead of that do a timetable and pull in a certain timeline example lets say like 2040s etc etc creating a pull out date if these said countries become unstable via populism, far right extremism or unexpected war happens where an attack by Russia, China or Other elements occur.



Morocco: 5m



Algeria: 1m



Pakistan: 3m



Turkey: 12m



KSA: 1m



Tunisia: 1.2m



Egypt: 1.5m



Sh.Hasina: 2m



Afghan: 1m



Indonesia: 1m



the Rest: 2.5m (UAE, Qatar, Malaysia, Jordanians and other smaller groups Central Asia etc etc who don't migrate )

31.2m



Besides this people could be valuable and each country should put in place constructions already now and by the time of pull out all their houses, towns and suburbans are ready by the time they return back.



Not worth losing invididuals to unnecessary causes but either way we need to take them back whether it is via timetable where we just pull them out on our own accord which I am mostly in favor off or doing it in time of need that needs to also be discussed..



But I am more in favor of leaving on a timetable regardless of the situation just pulling all off them out on that exact timetable...