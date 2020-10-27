What's new

Muslim stalker shot dead Hindu girl on street , family alleges love Jihad

J

JNUite

FULL MEMBER
Sep 13, 2020
205
-5
249
Country
India
Location
India
Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town


Faridabad murder incident: The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate
twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 27, 2020 | Updated 16:23 IST


Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town

Murder in Faridabad: The woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, a final year student of B.Com at Aggarwal College in Ballabhgarh, was shot dead around 3.30 pm by two youths outside her college when she came out after appearing for an exam


The shocking incident of a 21-year-old girl student's murder in broad daylight in Faridabad, Haryana, on Monday, October 26 has sparked protests across the city. The woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, a final year student of B.Com at Aggarwal College in Ballabhgarh, was shot dead around 3.30 pm by two youths outside her college when she came out after appearing for an exam.


What happened?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320926170716663808

Chilling visuals of the murder caught on CCTV camera showed two men coming out of a white I20 car and trying to get hold of the victim and trying to put her in the vehicle.
The footage showed two men trying to abduct the victim, but when she resisted, one of them pulled out a revolver and shot her dead in cold blood. The woman was taken to hospital immediately but succumbed to her injuries, ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.
Meanwhile, both men allegedly complicit in the murder have been arrested. The main accused has been identified as Tausif, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate.
The woman's sister said a case had been filed by the family against the main accused back in 2018, but the matter was settled later. Haryana Police Commissioner told India Today that the victim's family had filed a kidnapping case against Tausif but later said that they did not want to take any action against him. "We have arrested accused Tausif now," the commissioner added.

Widespread protests over murder of woman
The victim's mother has appealed to the authorities to take stern action against the accused, saying that the family will not cremate her until the accused is "encountered."
Enraged over the brutal murder, a group of protesters broke into a shop in Faridabad on Tuesday, creating a ruckus while demanding action against the perpetrators.

However, the police present on the spot managed to placate them after which they staged a demonstration (dharna) and blocked the road. The victim's family was also a part of the dharna.
Meanwhile, the victim's friends also protested outside her college demanding a rigorous sentence for the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the Faridabad murder and will write to "DGP Haryana to nab the other accused," Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

www.businesstoday.in

Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town

Faridabad murder incident: The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate,love jihad
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in
Nikita Tomar CCTV Footage Full Video in Ballabgarh, Faridabad | Nikita Tomar Full Video | Faridabad


 
Ghost 125

Ghost 125

MILITARY PROFESSIONAL
Nov 21, 2018
937
1
1,348
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
JNUite said:
Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town


Faridabad murder incident: The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate
twitter-logoBusinessToday.In | October 27, 2020 | Updated 16:23 IST


Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town

Murder in Faridabad: The woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, a final year student of B.Com at Aggarwal College in Ballabhgarh, was shot dead around 3.30 pm by two youths outside her college when she came out after appearing for an exam


The shocking incident of a 21-year-old girl student's murder in broad daylight in Faridabad, Haryana, on Monday, October 26 has sparked protests across the city. The woman, identified as Nikita Tomar, a final year student of B.Com at Aggarwal College in Ballabhgarh, was shot dead around 3.30 pm by two youths outside her college when she came out after appearing for an exam.


What happened?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1320926170716663808

Chilling visuals of the murder caught on CCTV camera showed two men coming out of a white I20 car and trying to get hold of the victim and trying to put her in the vehicle.
The footage showed two men trying to abduct the victim, but when she resisted, one of them pulled out a revolver and shot her dead in cold blood. The woman was taken to hospital immediately but succumbed to her injuries, ACP Ballabgarh Jaiveer Singh Rathi said.
Meanwhile, both men allegedly complicit in the murder have been arrested. The main accused has been identified as Tausif, police said on Tuesday.

The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate.
The woman's sister said a case had been filed by the family against the main accused back in 2018, but the matter was settled later. Haryana Police Commissioner told India Today that the victim's family had filed a kidnapping case against Tausif but later said that they did not want to take any action against him. "We have arrested accused Tausif now," the commissioner added.

Widespread protests over murder of woman
The victim's mother has appealed to the authorities to take stern action against the accused, saying that the family will not cremate her until the accused is "encountered."
Enraged over the brutal murder, a group of protesters broke into a shop in Faridabad on Tuesday, creating a ruckus while demanding action against the perpetrators.

However, the police present on the spot managed to placate them after which they staged a demonstration (dharna) and blocked the road. The victim's family was also a part of the dharna.
Meanwhile, the victim's friends also protested outside her college demanding a rigorous sentence for the accused.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also taken suo motu cognisance of the Faridabad murder and will write to "DGP Haryana to nab the other accused," Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

www.businesstoday.in

Faridabad murder caught on tape; victim's family alleges 'love jihad', protests erupt across town

Faridabad murder incident: The victim's family has linked her murder to the so-called 'love jihad' and claimed that the man who was infatuated with her attacked her outside her college, while the other accused was his associate,love jihad
www.businesstoday.in www.businesstoday.in
Nikita Tomar CCTV Footage Full Video in Ballabgarh, Faridabad | Nikita Tomar Full Video | Faridabad


Click to expand...
there is no such thing as love jihad. these crimes are part of every society dont link it to a religion. love jihad term is only used by indians... increasingly after BJP came to power.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top