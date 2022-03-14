A Muslim shrine was vandalised and its walls and domes smeared with saffron paint by unidentified persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Sunday, PTI reported.
The incident came to light around 6 am after some locals found that the shrine’s door had been broken open, The Indian Express reported. The caretaker of the shrine, Abdul Sattar, told The Indian Express that the minaret, the tomb and the entrance of the shrine had all been coated with saffron paint.
“After reaching, we realised that the wooden doors of the shrine were broken open and dumped in Maru river,” he said. “...Furthermore, the hand pump inside the shrine compound was also uprooted.”
Madhya Pradesh: Muslim shrine vandalised, painted saffron in Narmadapuram district
The shrine was restored after members of the Hindu and Muslim communities contributed money.
scroll.in