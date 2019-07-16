Muslim schools Neil deGrasse

These atheistic public figures have very shallow intellectual substance when it comes to almost everything they say regarding religion. They're just pleading to the ignorance of their fanbase and riding this pop culture of atheism to gain attention. Imagine publicly commenting on a philosopher of Al-Ghazali's caliber and not have actually read/analysed his works. This is a perfect demonstration of these mainstream atheist celebrities. There is nothing scientific about atheism and the likes of Tyson seem to only peddle whatever misinformation they can find and turn into an accusation against faith.



As someone that has spent a while in this arena, let me assure you that the philosophy of individuals like Neil degrasse Tyson is only adequate to mould the mind of like-minded lay people, the moment they try to engage in a more in-depth discussion, they crumble fast. As Einstein himself said: "The man of science is a poor philosopher". Whilst this does not apply to all scientists, it is certainly true of most of these atheists in the spotlight. Another classic example of this is when the late Stephen Hawking boldly claimed that "philosophy is dead" in his book, The Grand Design but ironically goes on to actually use philosophy in almost 2/3rd of his book. Richard Dawkins is even worse. It is essential that one acquaint themselves with philosophy as relying on scientism will lead to you stray when it comes to these deeper questions. Francis Bacon said it nicely: "A little philosophy inclineth man's mind to atheism, but depth in philosophy bringeth men's minds about to religion"