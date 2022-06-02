What's new

Muslim restaurateur renames eatery, replaces Muslim staff with Hindus in Mathura

A Muslim restaurant owner in the temple city of Mathura has renamed his eatery and even replaced his Muslim staff with Hindus. 56-year-old Mohammed Zameel and his family have been running an eatery in Mathura for the past 50 years. This restaurant is his and his family’s only source of income for decades. He revealed that he had to take tough decisions for survival purposes. Read on to know more.

He Also Replaced Chicken Items With Paneer Dishes​

Mohammad Zameel and his family have been running a restaurant called Taj Hotel on Mathura’s Daresi road since 2021. Since religious sentiments ran high in the region, in the fear of miscreants creating troubles, he took this hard decision. Mohammed renamed the restaurant to ‘Royal Family Restaurant’. He even changed the menu. Excluding non-vegetarian food and replacing them with paneer dishes like paneer tikka.

Took Hard Decision After Facing Hostility In Area​

The restaurant owner also replaced Muslim staff with Hindus. He revealed to The Times Of India that he did this for the sake of his survival. He had no option but to hide his identity to earn a livelihood. He further stated that some miscreants weren’t allowing him to run his hotel smoothly. And he is facing a lot of hostility in the area.
UP: Muslim restaurateur renames eatery, replaces Muslim staff with Hindus in Mathura | TOI Original - Times of India Videos

A Muslim hotelier claimed that he has made changes everything about his restaurant -its name, staff, and even food — to accommodate himself in ‘new times’ in temple city Mathura. 56-year-old Mohammed Zameel fired 8 Muslim staff and - hired Hindus in their place. Mohammad Zameel says the hotel...
Was it done to give confidence to his Hindu customers that no one will be spitting in their food ?

If so, then its a smart strategy.

I hope he will also put an end to the discriminatory practicing of declaring "halal".

Viral war on ‘spitting food’ videos, Muslim-owned eateries face fury

Certain sections of people on social media are waging a virtual war on eateries owned by Muslims in Kerala after viral videos showing workers allegedly spitting in food at such joints sparked outrage. While the video rekindled debate over unhygienic practices in restaurants, it was also...
Wiler87 said:
Was it done to give confidence to his Hindu customers that no one will be spitting in their food ?

If so, then its a smart strategy.

I hope he will also put an end to the discriminatory practicing of declaring "halal".

Viral war on ‘spitting food’ videos, Muslim-owned eateries face fury

Certain sections of people on social media are waging a virtual war on eateries owned by Muslims in Kerala after viral videos showing workers allegedly spitting in food at such joints sparked outrage. While the video rekindled debate over unhygienic practices in restaurants, it was also...
Hush.....go back to that ratshit forum you crawled out from...!!!
 
Wiler87 said:
Was it done to give confidence to his Hindu customers that no one will be spitting in their food ?

If so, then its a smart strategy.

I hope he will also put an end to the discriminatory practicing of declaring "halal".

Viral war on ‘spitting food’ videos, Muslim-owned eateries face fury

Certain sections of people on social media are waging a virtual war on eateries owned by Muslims in Kerala after viral videos showing workers allegedly spitting in food at such joints sparked outrage. While the video rekindled debate over unhygienic practices in restaurants, it was also...
@LeGenD @waz please can you review this low quality troll - thank you.

Akshay89 said:
Pakistan needs to act now and save Indian Muslims !!!!!
Pakistan needs to save itself first!
 
Maybe it was just a purely business decision to go full veg.. I mean, Mathura, temple city/holy city, even devotees who happen to be consumers of meat and alcohol will likely abstain when there.. not much different to other holy cities of other belief systems where you have no bars etc and certain food and other items are at least frowned upon if not outright banned.

I would not expect to generate much revenue if I were to open a pork hot dog or food stall in a muslim neighbourhood, much less if that happens to be in Jeddah or near the holy cities or wherever.

Ye to common sense waali baat hai.. ek doosre ki thodi to kadr karo..
 
What is with this stream of Negative Rating ?

Isn't this abuse of power ? @waz

Sharma Ji said:
Maybe it was just a purely business decision to go full veg.. I mean, Mathura, temple city/holy city, even devotees who happen to be consumers of meat and alcohol will likely abstain when there.. not much different to other holy cities of other belief systems where you have no bars etc and certain food and other items are at least frowned upon if not outright banned.

I would not expect to generate much revenue if I were to open a pork hot dog or food stall in a muslim neighbourhood, much less if that happens to be in Jeddah or near the holy cities or wherever.

Ye to common sense waali baat hai.. ek doosre ki thodi to kadr karo..
You mean muslim waiters can't work in Veg restaurants ?
 
What is with this stream of Negative Rating ?

Sharma Ji said:
Maybe it was just a purely business decision to go full veg.. I mean, Mathura, temple city/holy city, even devotees who happen to be consumers of meat and alcohol will likely abstain when there.. not much different to other holy cities of other belief systems where you have no bars etc and certain food and other items are at least frowned upon if not outright banned.

I would not expect to generate much revenue if I were to open a pork hot dog or food stall in a muslim neighbourhood, much less if that happens to be in Jeddah or near the holy cities or wherever.

Ye to common sense waali baat hai.. ek doosre ki thodi to kadr karo..
WHY should Muslims stop eating Cow meat to please Hindus?
 

