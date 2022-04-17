Muslim Political Worker killed by RSS Militants in Kerala

Zubair Para, was killed by the RSS militants who crashed into his bike while coming home from prayers. Cowardliness seems to be an innate trait to these people.
PFI leader Zubair Para, 47
By Muslim Mirror Desk
A leader of Popular Front of India, Zubair Para was stabbed to death in Elapully of Kerala’s Palakkad district on Friday.
Zubair Para, 47, a resident of Elappully area was president of the Popular Front.
Zubair was attacked by the gang while he was travelling with his father on a bike.
According to the reports, on his way back after Friday prayers with his father , a group arrived in two cars at around 1.30pm and crashed their bike leading to Zubair’s death.
Zubair was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.
The body has been shifted to a mortuary. The postmortem will be held later, the police said.
Zubair’s father Kuppiyod Aboobacker, who suffered injuries too after falling from the bike and is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The Popular Front has expressed its anguish over the incident and has alleged that RSS workers were behind the attack.
Anis Ahmad, the General Secretary, Popular Front of India while paying tribute to Zubair said that he was martyred by RSS goons.
“Today our brother Zubair from Palakkad, Kerala achieved/ martyrdom. He was killed by RSS goons while returning from Jummah prayers. Zubair was area leader of PFI.
Shaheed never dies..
Ya Shaheed Assalaam..,” tweeted Anis.
Zubair was also a district committee member of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
The SDPI has alleged that the murder was vindictive and conspired by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The SDPI alleged that the murder was part of the RSS’s attempt to turn the state into a riot ground and that the assassination proves that the RSS has set aside all the festive days for violence.
The incident took place in the area where BJP leader Sanjith was killed.
A radical Hindu terrorist rat from the RSS was killed in an alleged reprisal attack.
