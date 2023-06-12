What's new

Muslim officer asks Muslims to stop eating meat, protect cows, and stop converting Hindus.

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,155
-12
1,028
Country
India
Location
India

Who is IAS officer Niyaz Khan?​

Niyaz Khan is an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Muslims shouldn't convert Hindus

Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, "Conversion is not right at all. The conversion started from Bollywood. Where big film stars got Hindus converted to Muslims, it is happening there even today. Conversion is wrong.

Muslims should protect Cows and become vegetarian

Besides, talking about his tweet, Khan further said, “There are three things that I have tweeted. First, Muslim brothers should become a cow protector, the second is that they should try to become a vegetarian, though there is no compulsion, it is voluntary and the third is to develop good relations with Brahmins.”

Khan's Admiration Of Brahmins

Niyaz Khan has published eight novels so far. His latest book 'Brahmin the Great' has created a lot of buzz. In his book, he has written that Brahmins have a super brain. He said that if Brahmins are given intellectual leadership in every field, if they are made advisers then things can improve within the country. A revolutionary change may be coming.

theprint.in

Bollywood is responsible for religious conversions: IAS officer Niyaz Khan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): An IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan on Thursday said that Bollywood is responsible for conversions and it all started from there. Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, “Conversion is not right at all. The...
theprint.in theprint.in
zeenews.india.com

Who Is IAS Officer Niyaz Khan, The Pro-Brahmin Officer Who Wants Muslims To Go Vegetarian?

The IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre recently claimed that Bollywood is responsible for the religious conversions in India.
zeenews.india.com zeenews.india.com

@Paitoo @Joe Shearer

@Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai Do you understand the game being played?
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
7,498
-10
6,268
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Bro why is this farce being posted in the first place????

What do you think this place is a garbage dump and this intellectually irrelevant subject and this is childish topic..

@The Eagle @waz @LeGenD

Please guys! Do something about this farce wallahi the forums intellect is taking massive hit with this gossip level postings to only get reactions WTF.. Why is there no mega-thread for all Indian garbage to be dumped in.. Please enforce a mega-thread rule and ban whoever post outside of the mega-thread
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

ELITE MEMBER
May 21, 2006
32,421
14
33,462
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Muslims or no Muslims, Hindu or no Hindu...In India both are opposite sides of same coin .... non progressive ...
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Muslim pupils tell Hindu classmates to convert to Islam to avoid bullying
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
ghazi52
At least 50 Hindus convert to Islam in Mirpurkhas
Replies
13
Views
444
El Sidd
El Sidd
INDIAPOSITIVE
8000 temples destroyed, 4 million Hindus converted Movie ‘Tipu’ announced, trailer shows brutality inflicted by Tipu Sultan
2 3 4 5
Replies
70
Views
2K
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
INDIAPOSITIVE
Only in India can a Muslim rise to top Shah Faesal’s dig at Pakistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
3K
peagle
peagle
W
Chhattisgarh: 1100 Christian converts welcomed back to Hinduism in ‘ghar wapsi’ event, State BJP Sec washes their feet with Gangajal
2
Replies
20
Views
900
Drizzt
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom