Muslim officer asks Muslims to stop eating meat, protect cows, and stop converting Hindus.

Who is IAS officer Niyaz Khan?Niyaz Khan is an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.
Muslims shouldn't convert Hindus
Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, "Conversion is not right at all. The conversion started from Bollywood. Where big film stars got Hindus converted to Muslims, it is happening there even today. Conversion is wrong.
Muslims should protect Cows and become vegetarian
Besides, talking about his tweet, Khan further said, “There are three things that I have tweeted. First, Muslim brothers should become a cow protector, the second is that they should try to become a vegetarian, though there is no compulsion, it is voluntary and the third is to develop good relations with Brahmins.”
Khan's Admiration Of Brahmins
Niyaz Khan has published eight novels so far. His latest book 'Brahmin the Great' has created a lot of buzz. In his book, he has written that Brahmins have a super brain. He said that if Brahmins are given intellectual leadership in every field, if they are made advisers then things can improve within the country. A revolutionary change may be coming.
Bollywood is responsible for religious conversions: IAS officer Niyaz Khan
Who Is IAS Officer Niyaz Khan, The Pro-Brahmin Officer Who Wants Muslims To Go Vegetarian?
The IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre recently claimed that Bollywood is responsible for the religious conversions in India.
