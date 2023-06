Muslim officer asks Muslims to stop eating meat, protect cows, and stop converting Hindus.

Who is IAS officer Niyaz Khan?​

Muslims shouldn't convert Hindus

Muslims should protect Cows and become vegetarian

Khan's Admiration Of Brahmins

Bollywood is responsible for religious conversions: IAS officer Niyaz Khan Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): An IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan on Thursday said that Bollywood is responsible for conversions and it all started from there. Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, “Conversion is not right at all. The...

Who Is IAS Officer Niyaz Khan, The Pro-Brahmin Officer Who Wants Muslims To Go Vegetarian? The IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre recently claimed that Bollywood is responsible for the religious conversions in India.

Niyaz Khan is an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre.Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, "Conversion is not right at all. The conversion started from Bollywood. Where big film stars got Hindus converted to Muslims, it is happening there even today. Conversion is wrong.Besides, talking about his tweet, Khan further said, “There are three things that I have tweeted. First, Muslim brothers should become a cow protector, the second is that they should try to become a vegetarian, though there is no compulsion, it is voluntary and the third is to develop good relations with Brahmins.”Niyaz Khan has published eight novels so far. His latest book 'Brahmin the Great' has created a lot of buzz. In his book, he has written that Brahmins have a super brain. He said that if Brahmins are given intellectual leadership in every field, if they are made advisers then things can improve within the country. A revolutionary change may be coming. @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai Do you understand the game being played?