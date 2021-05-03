What's new

Muslim nurses take over a church built inside a hospital in Lahore & recite naats

Muslim nurses take over a church built inside a hospital in Lahore & recite naats. Threaten their Christian colleagues to file blasphemy cases against them if they don't raze it & convert. Then we have the gall to complain about Europe taking action againt us.

"Issue between both groups has been resolved and both parties have come to compromise. Police and relevant authorities are closely monitoring the situation. This is auditorium of Mental Hospital which is used for Service on Sunday."
 
Strict action should be taken against these Nurses I say fire them all such disgusting behavior should never be excused. Make an example of them. Islam is not about singing naats its about common decency and humility and taking over the place of worship of other religion is strictly forbidden.
 
Grave worshipping and believing on magical stones and threads and holy pir /pirnis is what they term Islam in Pakistan, which in-fact is paganism.

Soon Pakistan will have university for teaching of paganism.
 
