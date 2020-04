Pakistani friends -My intention is not to troll, but please provide your comments / responses:There is not a single one of you who created a thread, when a muslim mob killed 2 sadhus + their driver in Maharastra, India (Imagine the number of threads that would have been created if it is the other way round).This is just *one* example of how Hindus are terrorized in their own country. Contrary to what Pakistanis think, Hindus are terrorised constantly in India. When Hindus retaliate occasionally, the ultra-liberal media will make huge issue out of it. But when Muslim kill Hindus, the issue is diverted / suppressed etc. Already CM Thackeray is saying there is no communal angle [Sadhus became thieves, and the killers are not communal]. A 70 year old man dressed in orange can be taken as a theif??Not a single liberal voiced their opinion in usual *shrill* manner...there will be no large scale protests etc.....the issue will be buried in a few days.....This is just one glimpse of pathetic condition of majority in India.I am very curious what you guys want to say about this. @Socra - I am really curious what both of you think of this. Request you to provide your comments.All other pakistani members - please feel free to comment.