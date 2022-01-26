What's new

Muslim man who converted to Hinduism to marry woman gets shot and killed by peaceful Hindu parent, Hindu media spreads fake news about the murder

Hiptullha

Hiptullha

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 13, 2014
4,714
4
6,083
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Media Outlets Concluded Dilshad Hussain As Rapist Even When Case Is Under Investigation

A 30-year-old Muslim man identified as Dilshad Hussain was shot dead outside Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur Civil court on January 21 by a former BSF personnel Bhagwat Nishad. Dilshad, a resident of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was accused of raping and abducting a minor girl, daughter of Bhagwat and was out on bail in the same case. Some social media users have been posting Dilshad's picture, justifying his murder, and giving the case a communal angle. A social media user shared pictures of Dilshad and captioned, "Dilshad Hussain deserved this", citing that he used to mock the girl's father.

Another user shared Dilshad's picture and captioned, "After raping a minor Hindu girl and getting bail, this is how Dilshad Hussain mocked the girl's father, BSF soldier Bhagwat Nishad. Due to the judiciary's failure, the father did what he could. I will pay Rs 50,000 to the girl's family if a reputable person organises a fundraiser", citing to provide the girl's father financial assistance and justifying his crime.

Right wing media outlet OpIndia shared this story by giving it communal angle. Many media outlets including The Hindu, Times Of India, Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Republic, India Today also reported this incident.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the claim and found it misleading. Bhagwat Nishad's daughter is not minor; she eloped with Dilshad Hussain in February 2020 to Hyderabad, where both got married in an Arya Samaj temple. We came across a few posts that carried shreds of evidence that referred that the case had been reported out of context with a communal spin. We found that Dilshad Hussain had embraced Hinduism and converted to Dilraj to marry the BSF personnel's daughter in an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. Piyush Rai, a journalist at the Quint, shared the conversion certificates of the man, dated February 13 2020.

Taking a hint from here, we searched on the internet using specific keywords and came across an article by Bolta Hindustan. The report carried the marriage certificate of the duo dated February 13, 2020. The certificate mentioned all the details of the girl, such as her name, parents name, date of birth, age, and address. According to the certificate, the girl was born in 1998, which establishes that she was not a minor when she eloped with Dilshad.

In further investigation, We also checked other media reports that reported the murder of Dilshad Hussain. Several outlets such as The Hindu, The Print, and Times of India reported that the duo eloped on February 12, 2020, following which the girl's father filed a case against the boy on February 17, 2020. According to the reports, police managed to arrest Dilshad after a year on March 12, 2021, and rescued the minor girl from Hyderabad.

However, the marriage certificate mentions that the duo married on February 13, 2020, when the girl was 21-year-old. It is also suspicious that if it has been a rape and abduction case, the girl stayed with the boy for the period in Hyderabad.

During the investigation of this case, the police had put the section of POCSO Act due to rape as well as the girl being a minor according to her father complaint. Since then the accused Dilshad was lodged in Gorakhpur jail for a long time, and he was released on bail in the month of September.

We found a video report of Janjwar Media uploaded on YouTube dated January 23 2022, in which Manoj Singh, local journalist during a pannel discussion also said that girl during their marriage was not minor. He said, "She was born in 1998. The statement recorded under CrPC 164 does not mention that the girl was a minor. After moving to Hyderabad on February 11 2020, they married following Arya Samaj rituals. On this basis, the High Court had granted bail to Dilshad in September. There is no angle of Love Jihad as many media channels are trying to portray." From 8:40 of timestamp to 9:45 seconds, one can listen to his statement.

We spoke to Shashi Rao, SHO Cantt Gorakhpur, who commented that Dilshad Hussain and the girl might have got married, but since the case is under investigation, it would be too early to jump on to any conclusion. For more details, we tried to contact Barhalganj police station, where Dilshad Hussain's case was investigated, after his arrest from Hyderabad. The article will be updated after their response.

To sum up, Dilshad Hussain, who was shot dead by Bhagwat Nishad, has been established as an accused of raping and abducting a minor girl even before the case has been under investigation, no such verdict has been given. Several mainstream media outlets covered the story as such without in-depth information on whether the girl was minor. However, Dilshad Hussain's Marraige and conversion certificate suggest that he embraced Hinduism and converted to Dilraj to marry the BSF personnel's daughter in an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. During marriage the girl was 22 year old which establishes that he was not minor.

https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/dilshad-husain-33499
 
serenity

serenity

FULL MEMBER
Jan 9, 2007
1,380
0
3,415
Country
China
Location
Australia
Indian media and social media lying? What is new.

Thank God for the logical Indian and Indians who debunk other fake Indian news and lies promoted through social media.
 
S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,693
-36
3,950
Country
India
Location
India
Dilshad Hussain conversion to Hinduism was a sham. Didn't change change his name on social media. His family and friends knew.

Dilshad Hussain started to mock the girl's parent on social media. This infuriated the girl's father who shot him dead Infront of a court of law.

1643174251882.png

1643174348284.png


1643174374929.png
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
563
-1
899
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Hindu extremists following shariah in UP. Ma Sha Allah. Modi’s army men in Yogi’s state carried out the Shariah punishment for that murtad for leaving Islam and converting to Hinduism. On top of that he proved to Muslims of India no matter what you do they will never consider you one of them. He gave a warning to all future murtadeen. He hit 2 birds with 1 arrow.
Subhanallah
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Vanguard One
Girl, 3, Raped, Killed By Man In Relationship With Her Grandmother: Cops
Replies
0
Views
241
Vanguard One
Vanguard One
N
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad claims convoy fired upon in UP, fails to mention scuffle was with AIMIM
Replies
5
Views
230
Mamluk
Mamluk
Vanguard One
Four men including Hindu priest charged with rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in India
Replies
3
Views
226
Rafi
Rafi
beijingwalker
Girl, 16, says she was raped by hundreds of men in western India
Replies
3
Views
403
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
Vanguard One
UP Teen Killed By Man Who Wanted To Marry Her, Mother Also Murdered: Cops
Replies
2
Views
267
Valar.
Valar.

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom