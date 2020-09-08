Muslim man lynched by Hindu mob, forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram"

Muslim man lynched to death in Haryana's Mewat The Haryana police have filed an FIR against the perpetuators under IPC 302. But no arrest have been made so far, according to the family.

A Muslim man named Asif Khan, a gym trainer, from Haryana’s Mewat district was lynched to death by Hindu vigilante groups on Sunday after being forced to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’.Speaking to the, Asif’s relatives said that he was travelling with his friends from Khalilpur, his home village, to Sohna to get medicines.“A group of 15 stopped the car and started abusing the passengers. They shouted ‘maar mulle ko’ (kill Muslims) and lynched Khan,” Hasan Khan, Asif’s uncle told Maktoob.The Haryana police have filed an FIR against the perpetuators under IPC 302. But no arrest have been made so far, according to the family.Rashid (31) and Wasif (22), co-passengers with Asif were also assaulted but survived the attack. Rashid remains in critical care.“The mob hit the car from behind and when they stopped the car they hurled stones at the car,” Hasan was quoted by Maktoob. ”The other two escaped the attack but Asif was captured and lynched.”Khan was found dead in Nangli, a village on the outskirts of Sonha, Haryana. Khan’s relative also shared that there is a history of hostility between Khan and Hindu groups in his village.Heavy police deployment was seen in Kalilpur village during the funeral of Asif Khan on Monday.Meanwhile, many people expressed anguish and anger over the lynching and demanded justice for Asif.