Yet again another shining example of tolerance and equality in the world’s “Largest Democracy”. A friendly reminder of what we Pakistanis are missing out on in our neighboring secular paradise of India where religious minorities are lynched, burned alive and even paraded around naked in the name of Hindu tolerance and Yoga holy war.From express tribune Because saying “Jai Shri Ram” after getting slapped 25 times is one of the prerequisites for proving your loyalty to the Indian state.But wait, there’s more:Was this supposed to be some kind of Hindu purification ritual whereby burning the man alive would ensure his reincarnation as a Hindu in the next life?Yes, because in the land of the ‘Holy Cow’ every Muslim farmer must be a cattle smuggler according to Hindu logic.While we ungrateful Pakistanis fail to appreciate having the world’s “largest Democracy” as our neighbor, the Muslims of India reap some of the greatest benefits of being the citizens of this shining example of “tolerance” and Yoga holy war on a day-to-day basis. Something we Pakistanis might never have the privilege to experience in our lifetime.