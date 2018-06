Muslim League Nawaz Not to Accept the July 2018 Election Results?



The alarm bells in Pakistan are ringing loud and clear. For Pakistan’s political analysts with their ears to the ground, the trumpets of post 2018 election results and the resultant chaos, and a pretext of further possible disintegration of Pakistan can be clearly heard and seen. Both internal and external forces are working double time today to create chaos and disintegration in Pakistan based on the non-acceptance of election result of July 25, 2018.



The crimes committed against the State of Pakistan by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif are just too numerous. However, an attempt must be made to list them all such so that so that an overall image and his profile can be built such that the enormity of his crimes against the People and the State of Pakistan can be comprehended. In this respect what other crimes he is preparing to inflict against the State of Pakistan must also be listed, as the criminal is not yet done with his victimization of the people and the state of Pakistan.



Nawaz Sharif’s biggest crime against the people and the State of Pakistan is yet to be inflicted in the near future after the upcoming elections in July 2018. And, since Nawaz’s final crime against Pakistan (God forbid!) may prove to be the death knell for Pakistan, we will truly need to focus on his future criminal planning for a civil war inside Pakistan and the impending major crimes against the people and the State of Pakistan.



It must be remembered, that the first time that Pakistan was divided, broken, and disintegrated was after the 1970 election results. It must be remembered that the 1970 elections in Pakistan were held under the auspices of the General Yahya Khan’s martial law. In East Pakistan Shaikh Mujibur Rahman’s Awami League fielded 162 candidates and conceded only two seats: one for Mr. Nurul Amin (grand old patriotic politician) and other for Raja Tridevrai (minority representative). In West Pakistan the Awami League only contested a few token seats in West Pakistan.



Unlike Mujib, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto could not quite sweep the elections in West Pakistan. Out of a total of 138 National Assembly seats in West Pakistan, Peoples Party bagged a total of 81 seats (62 from Punjab’s 82 seats, and 18 of 27 seats from Sindh). The Pakistan People’s Party did not contest the elections in East Pakistan at all.



Mr. Mujibur Rahman had fought the 1970 elections on the basis of the six-point program. The Indian intervention in East Pakistan, of which Mr. Mujibur Rahman was a secret accomplice, resulted in the disintegration of Pakistan. That Mr. Mujibur Rahman was a secret Indian agent was established much earlier since his Agartala conspiracy case trial of the late 1960s. The uncompromising attitudes of the two biggest political parties on the acceptance of election results was also a contributing factor in the post- election chaos and instability of the 1970 election results. That Mr. Mujibur Rahman, a known Indian agent and conspirator against Pakistan was legally allowed to participate in the 1970 elections was a huge error in the electoral process and history of Pakistan.



It appears that Muslim League Nawaz is planning to achieve a similar disintegration of Pakistan based on non-acceptance of the election results of 2018. Mr. Nawaz Sharif has compared himself to Mujibur Rahman on many occasions. He has even warned on many occasions that the judiciary and accountability process in Pakistan should not push him against the wall, otherwise it will have dire consequences for Pakistan’s integrity, and similar to what happened post 1970 elections in East Pakistan. That Mr. Nawaz Sharif has compared himself to Mr. Mujibur Rahman on more than one occasion is not by mere accident. There is a discernable method in the madness of Nawaz Sharif. The common thread between Mujib and Nawaz is that both are Indian RAW agents. And, both the Indian agents wanted the disintegration of Pakistan based on non-acceptance of election results.



It is Pakistan’s tragedy that the Nawaz Sharif who was nurtured by the Army of Pakistan actually turned out to be the true enemy of Pakistan. It is now crystal clear just as Mr. Mujibur Rahman was an Indian RAW agent planted in East Pakistan, Indian RAW also planted Mr. Nawaz Sharif in West Pakistan. They were both selected by India in the 1960s and 1970s. The Pakistan army made a pitiful and atrocious mistake by trying to do social engineering and selecting a candidate for the office of the Prime minister of Pakistan. The people of Pakistan are now paying the heavy price for the Army’s error in bringing in a RAW agent to run the government of Pakistan for the last thirty odd years. The Pakistan Army should never indulge in political engineering experiments in Pakistan again, and let the organic grass roots development and emergence of National leaders in Pakistan.



Pakistan is tenuously still clinging to life through its still standing Defense Forces of Pakistan, and apparently independent Judiciary and Supreme Court of Pakistan. But for how long more can Pakistan survive with only two of the four necessary institutions for state survival?



Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has proved himself to be a triple terrorist. First, Nawaz Sharif is a financial terrorist as he emptied the National Treasury of Pakistan through money laundering. Second Nawaz Sharif is a constitutional terrorist as he manipulated the settled clauses of the Constitution of Pakistan related to the finality of the prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Nawaz Sharif destroyed the bureaucracy and planning departments of Pakistan based on nepotism based appointments and promotions instead of merit based. And, now Nawaz Sharif has proved himself to be a common political terrorist, as he is now in the planning stages of a civil war inside Pakistan that is designed to begin its murderous bloodletting after the July 2018 National elections in Pakistan. The new year present for Pakistan from this triple terrorist Nawaz is the disintegration and bloodletting inside Pakistan.



It is an request to the Judiciary of Pakistan, the military of Pakistan, the intelligence agencies of Pakistan, and the bureaucracy (or whatever remains of it after the Muslim League’s notorious rule) of Pakistan to pre-empt Mr. Nawaz Sharif and his notorious Nawaz League from using the election results of the July 25, 2018 to start the civil war in Pakistan. This civil war in Pakistan once ignited will undoubtedly result in further dismemberment of Pakistan. Because of Mr. Nawaz Sharif’s disastrous and incompetent rule over two decades (the incompetence and squandering of the National treasury was by design and not by mere accident) the Muslim League is expected to narrowly lose the upcoming elections. The Muslim League is expected not to accept the elections results and blame their well-deserved election failure on the election rigging and the tilt of the establishment against them in Pakistan.



It is a high time that the Supreme Court and NAB Court of Pakistan handed down their verdict. Pakistani people actually wish that this traitorous Nawaz and his corrupt family should be shot by the firing squad. At a minimum Nawaz and his family should be shut in the prison for the rest of their miserable lives. Justice delayed is justice denied!

