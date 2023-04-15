Muslim Khan and Mehmood Khan are still in custody, reveals Azaz Syed

Kabul mediation yields truce with Tehreek-i-Taliban No word from ISPR, interior ministry as TTP claims ceasefire will last till 30th

Two ‘butchers of Swat’ not freed, MNA told ISLAMABAD: Responding to the query of MNA Mohsin Dawar, a high-ranking security official said two top militants from Swat allegedly involved in butchering people back in 2009-10 were still in...

We finally have some news about the two most high profile terrorists we have ever apprehended.Some background; Muslim Khan and Mehmood Khan were pardoned by President Alvi, on the advise of Prime Minister Imran Khan.Now, it has been reported that when current Army chief took over, they were both ready to be released, but he stopped their release.9:00 onwards.