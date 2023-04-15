What's new

Muslim Khan and Mehmood Khan are still in custody, reveals Azaz Syed

Xestan

Xestan

Sep 25, 2009
We finally have some news about the two most high profile terrorists we have ever apprehended.

Some background; Muslim Khan and Mehmood Khan were pardoned by President Alvi, on the advise of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

www.dawn.com

Kabul mediation yields truce with Tehreek-i-Taliban

No word from ISPR, interior ministry as TTP claims ceasefire will last till 30th
www.dawn.com


Now, it has been reported that when current Army chief took over, they were both ready to be released, but he stopped their release.


9:00 onwards.

www.thenews.com.pk

Two ‘butchers of Swat’ not freed, MNA told

ISLAMABAD: Responding to the query of MNA Mohsin Dawar, a high-ranking security official said two top militants from Swat allegedly involved in butchering people back in 2009-10 were still in...
www.thenews.com.pk www.thenews.com.pk
 

