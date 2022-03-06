Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey’s Ataturk​

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, at the deceased leader’s mausoleum in Ankara on Nov. 10, 2017. (AFP/Adem Altan)Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)PREMIUMJakarta ● Tue, October 19, 2021The government’s plan to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to reciprocate a similar gesture made by the Turkish government, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.The move was proposed to deepen Indonesia and Turkey’s relationship, Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said, adding that the Turkish government had already approved the Indonesian government's proposal to rename a street in front of the Indonesian embassy in Ankara after Indonesian founding father Sukarno.“In line with diplomatic etiquette, we will name a street in Jakarta after the Turkish founding father,” Lalu said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the Turkish government would decide the name of the street.