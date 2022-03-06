What's new

Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk

Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk
1646533849205.png

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, at the deceased leader’s mausoleum in Ankara on Nov. 10, 2017. (AFP/Adem Altan)

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Tue, October 19, 2021



The government’s plan to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to reciprocate a similar gesture made by the Turkish government, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.

The move was proposed to deepen Indonesia and Turkey’s relationship, Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said, adding that the Turkish government had already approved the Indonesian government's proposal to rename a street in front of the Indonesian embassy in Ankara after Indonesian founding father Sukarno.

“In line with diplomatic etiquette, we will name a street in Jakarta after the Turkish founding father,” Lalu said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the Turkish government would decide the name of the street.

Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk

A Turkish government proposal to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk
View attachment 821176
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, at the deceased leader’s mausoleum in Ankara on Nov. 10, 2017. (AFP/Adem Altan)

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Tue, October 19, 2021



The government’s plan to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to reciprocate a similar gesture made by the Turkish government, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.

The move was proposed to deepen Indonesia and Turkey’s relationship, Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said, adding that the Turkish government had already approved the Indonesian government's proposal to rename a street in front of the Indonesian embassy in Ankara after Indonesian founding father Sukarno.

“In line with diplomatic etiquette, we will name a street in Jakarta after the Turkish founding father,” Lalu said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the Turkish government would decide the name of the street.

Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk

A Turkish government proposal to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.
Not surprisingly Ataturk was a Kafir and a traitor. He may have saved Turkey from the Allied and Greek forces but he was not a Muslim.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Menteng is a residential areas in Central Jakarta. Obama lived in this area as well in his childhood. The residential areas is quite large.


Some areas in Menteng, Central Jakarta.


 
AZMwi

AZMwi

Apr 17, 2021
Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk
View attachment 821176
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (center) arrives to attend a ceremony marking the 79th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, at the deceased leader’s mausoleum in Ankara on Nov. 10, 2017. (AFP/Adem Altan)

Nur Janti (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta ● Tue, October 19, 2021



The government’s plan to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, to reciprocate a similar gesture made by the Turkish government, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.

The move was proposed to deepen Indonesia and Turkey’s relationship, Indonesian Ambassador to Turkey Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said, adding that the Turkish government had already approved the Indonesian government's proposal to rename a street in front of the Indonesian embassy in Ankara after Indonesian founding father Sukarno.

“In line with diplomatic etiquette, we will name a street in Jakarta after the Turkish founding father,” Lalu said in a statement on Sunday, adding that the Turkish government would decide the name of the street.

Muslim groups oppose renaming Jakarta street after Turkey's Ataturk

A Turkish government proposal to rename a street in Menteng, Central Jakarta, after the founding father of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, has drawn criticism from Indonesian ulema and an Islam-based opposition party.
no offence to my Turkish brothers but mustafa kemal was a zionist stooge who demolished the Khilafat.
 
merzifonlu

merzifonlu

Apr 3, 2017
Not surprisingly Ataturk was a Kafir and a traitor. He may have saved Turkey from the Allied and Greek forces but he was not a Muslim.
"Kılavuzu karga olanın burnu boktan kurtulmaz."

Translate: The nose of the one with the crow's guide won't get rid of the shit!

If you go with this mindset, you will encounter mosques that were blown up together with the congregation inside for many many years.

Your children will be turned into mindless drones that live in madrasahs for many many years also.

Will I see this change for the rest of my life? No, i don't have any hope. By the way, i am 48 years old.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
"Kılavuzu karga olanın burnu boktan kurtulmaz."

Translate: The nose of the one with the crow's guide won't get rid of the shit!

If you go with this mindset, you will encounter mosques that were blown up together with the congregation inside for many many years.

Your children will be turned into mindless drones that live in madrasahs for many many years also.

Will I see this change for the rest of my life? No, i don't have any hope. By the way, i am 48 years old.
What an absurd analogy. Who asked to blow up mosques you moron?

I am saying Ataturk was not a Muslim, and he was not.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
no offence to my Turkish brothers but mustafa kemal was a zionist stooge who demolished the Khilafat.
It's like someone crap talking Mr. Jinnah - 95% of pakistanis would get really angry

Same with turkey, they also love Ataturk like that
since they take great offense to it, I think it's better for Pakistanis as a friendly country to turkey
To not take controversial stand in regards to ataturk

It's common decency, you don't bad mouth father figures of brother countries

-if a turk said Jinnah was a British agent or Iqbal was crazy fundamentalist
you know we won't appreciate that
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
It's like someone crap talking Mr. Jinnah - 95% of pakistanis would get really angry

Same with turkey, they also love Ataturk like that
since they take great offense to it, I think it's better for Pakistanis as a friendly country to turkey
To not take controversial stand in regards to etaturk
I too am not afraid to criticize Jinnah.

I too admire some good aspects of Jinnah.
However I do not agree with everything he did in his personal life.

It's like someone crap talking Mr. Jinnah - 95% of pakistanis would get really angry

Same with turkey, they also love Ataturk like that
since they take great offense to it, I think it's better for Pakistanis as a friendly country to turkey
To not take controversial stand in regards to ataturk

It's common decency, you don't bad mouth father figures of brother countries
There is a difference between insulting and constructive criticism.
 
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Not surprisingly Ataturk was a Kafir and a traitor. He may have saved Turkey from the Allied and Greek forces but he was not a Muslim.
no offence to my Turkish brothers but mustafa kemal was a zionist stooge who demolished the Khilafat.
Indonesian Ulama propose Muhammad Al-Fatih instead of Ataturk. Look like the idea of naming the street in Jakarta with Ataturk has been failed and abandoned. I posted 4 months old news.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
I too am not afraid to criticize Jinnah.

I too admire some good aspects of Jinnah.
However I do not agree with everything he did in his personal life.


There is a difference between insulting and constructive criticism.
Than you'll call him a British agent?
This is what y'all are calling Ataturk - a Zionist agent

If this is not insulting than I don't know what is...

And you can disagree with his life, but I am sure even you won't appreciate insults against Iqbal and Jinnah
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

Feb 6, 2017
Than you'll call him a British agent?
This is what y'all are calling Ataturk - a Zionist agent
I support Jinnah's demand for creation of Pakistan.

Since when did I call Ataturk a zionist agent?

Than you'll call him a British agent?
This is what y'all are calling Ataturk - a Zionist agent

If this is not insulting than I don't know what is...

And you can disagree with his life, but I am sure even you won't appreciate insults against Iqbal and Jinnah
Ummm...Iqbal and Jinnah were Muslims. Ataturk was not.

There is a difference between stating facts and insulting. I am stating facts.
 

