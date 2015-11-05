What's new

Muslim girls wearing Hijab barred from classes at Indian college

Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,924
3
5,842
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Group of Muslim students at a government college in Karnataka state has been forced to sit outside the classroom for weeks now.

1642580360816.png

The photo of the girls sitting on the stairs of the college that went viral on social media [Al Jazeera]


Bengaluru, India – When A H Almas, 18, and two of her friends stepped into their classroom on a December morning, the teacher immediately yelled at them: “Get out.”

The Muslim girls were not allowed to sit in the classroom because they were wearing Hijab, or headscarf.

“When we arrived at the door of the classroom, the teacher said we cannot enter with the Hijab,” Almas told Al Jazeera. “She asked us to remove it.”

Since then, a group of six Muslim students at a government-run women’s college in Udupi district in India’s Karnataka state in the south are forced to sit outside the classroom because the college administration alleges they are defying the rules since Hijab is not part of the uniform.

Read more...
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,845
2
22,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
For some wearing skirts in below freezing temperature is a bench mark of being modern but not allowing others to exercise their will to wear whatever is akin to protecting civil liberties and in this case hijab/scarf is pretty decent choice --------. It's not like you are being forced to watch hideous layers of belly fat while attending a class.

So what's next? Sikh students getting expelled for wearing turbans?
 
F

FreeFromFear

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 9, 2021
75
0
53
Country
India
Location
United States
All schools I know had Uniform. Uni=>single.
There are specific rules to be followed in specific institutes, societies, countries.
Some people want 'special treatment' everywhere. Right to pray, right to wear, right to do this, right to do that.
It is so irritating.
Anyone wanting 'special treatment' should be shown his/her place.
 
A

Andhadhun

BANNED
May 10, 2019
2,934
-34
1,622
Country
India
Location
Indonesia
FreeFromFear said:
All schools I know had Uniform. Uni=>single.
There are specific rules to be followed in specific institutes, societies, countries.
Some people want 'special treatment' everywhere. Right to pray, right to wear, right to do this, right to do that.
It is so irritating.
Anyone wanting 'special treatment' should be shown his/her place.
Click to expand...
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,257
-2
1,111
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Maira La said:
Group of Muslim students at a government college in Karnataka state has been forced to sit outside the classroom for weeks now.

View attachment 809798
The photo of the girls sitting on the stairs of the college that went viral on social media [Al Jazeera]


Bengaluru, India – When A H Almas, 18, and two of her friends stepped into their classroom on a December morning, the teacher immediately yelled at them: “Get out.”

The Muslim girls were not allowed to sit in the classroom because they were wearing Hijab, or headscarf.

“When we arrived at the door of the classroom, the teacher said we cannot enter with the Hijab,” Almas told Al Jazeera. “She asked us to remove it.”

Since then, a group of six Muslim students at a government-run women’s college in Udupi district in India’s Karnataka state in the south are forced to sit outside the classroom because the college administration alleges they are defying the rules since Hijab is not part of the uniform.

Read more...
Click to expand...
Basic common sense dictates that there is something called dress code/uniform. In India only Sikhs are allowed to wear a turban as part of their mandatory religious obligations, for anyone else it doesn’t apply. But logic is a rare thing in Amar Shonar Kangla.
Mentee said:
So what's next? Sikh students getting expelled for wearing turbans?
Click to expand...
Nope, Turbans are mandatory thats why they’re allowed everywhere as an exception. There has been plenty of debates in our courts regarding this same nonsense of seperate dresscodes for seperate faiths.
 
Maira La

Maira La

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2010
3,924
3
5,842
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Thailand
Sudarshan said:
basic common sense dictates that there is something called dress code/uniform. In India only Sikhs are allowed to wear a turban as part of their mandatory religious obligations, for anyone else it doesn’t apply. But logic is a rare thing in Amar Shonar Kangla.
Click to expand...
I know you black tropical forest dwellers want to feel White by banning Hijab but you will never be accepted by Whites as anything better than tropical sewage rats.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,257
-2
1,111
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Maira La said:
I know you black tropical forest dwellers want to feel White by banning Hijab but you will never be accepted by Whites as anything better than tropical sewage rats.
Click to expand...
You seem to be concerned about how whites see you isn’t it raqibool? And a white guy is most likely to be unware if such a nation called Bangladesh even exists or not :lol:. There might be no uniform discipline in BDiot schools but here there is. Seethe.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
3,588
-2
3,991
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sudarshan said:
Basic common sense dictates that there is something called dress code/uniform. In India only Sikhs are allowed to wear a turban as part of their mandatory religious obligations, for anyone else it doesn’t apply. But logic is a rare thing in Amar Shonar Kangla.

Nope, Turbans are mandatory thats why they’re allowed everywhere as an exception. There has been plenty of debates in our courts regarding this same nonsense of seperate dresscodes for seperate faiths.
Click to expand...
So you have no consistency in laws
You allow headwear for Sikhs cause they're dharmics but no head wear for Muslims as they're different
Different rules for different groups?

Hijab is also part of relgious obligation for Muslim women btw, pretty sure people world over except for maybe France they issue standard uniform hijabs everywhere around the world
 
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,845
2
22,378
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sudarshan said:
Nope, Turbans are mandatory thats why they’re allowed everywhere as an exception. There has been plenty of debates in our courts regarding this same nonsense of seperate dresscodes for seperate faiths.
Click to expand...

Why such double standards? Muslims are an older and bigger minority than Sikhs --------.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,257
-2
1,111
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Sainthood 101 said:
So you have no consistency in laws
You allow headwear for Sikhs cause they're dharmics but no head wear for Muslims as they're different
Different rules for different groups?
Click to expand...
Its true that there has been inconsistency but a Turban is an integral part of their faith thats why. Else you won’t expect schools to be too liberal, when I was in the school our PT teacher didn’t used to tolerate facial hair at all and he used to trim everyone’s beard who does not trim at home. Some of Muslims used to have beards and used to protest against the rule but he didn’t spare anyone. Some rules are rules, if they have an issue, they can go to the court for a hearing but will it be worthy to waste that much time and resources there?
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2021
1,257
-2
1,111
Country
India
Location
Nepal
Mentee said:
As per the Quran so is women covering their heads is an intergal thing to their faith so ?


Face mask ?

Any female teacher can check their identity any time .
Click to expand...
Thats why I said they can argue this at court, but not all Muslim women wear Hijab so maybe they think that its non-integral. There was an issue regarding a similar story in thr Indian Airforce. You may read and comment on it.

indianexpress.com

Muslims in IAF can’t keep beard on religious grounds: SC

A bench led by Chief Justice of India T S Thakur added that regulations do not interfere with religious rights of individuals and that they have the sanctity of ensuring discipline.
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com

Although a headscard is not a big issue tbh, so I feel the college should let them. At first I thought the issue is of a School not a college so a college should’nt make an issue over a headscarf if there is no uniform of the college. If there is then they should not.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Dubious
  • Locked
What the Koran really says about women
2
Replies
28
Views
2K
Sliver
Sliver

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom