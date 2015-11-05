Muslim girls wearing Hijab barred from classes at Indian college

The photo of the girls sitting on the stairs of the college that went viral on social media [Al Jazeera]

– When A H Almas, 18, and two of her friends stepped into their classroom on a December morning, the teacher immediately yelled at them: “Get out.”The Muslim girls were not allowed to sit in the classroom because they were wearing Hijab, or headscarf.“When we arrived at the door of the classroom, the teacher said we cannot enter with the Hijab,” Almas told Al Jazeera. “She asked us to remove it.”Since then, a group of six Muslim students at a government-run women’s college in Udupi district in India’s Karnataka state in the south are forced to sit outside the classroom because the college administration alleges they are defying the rules since Hijab is not part of the uniform.