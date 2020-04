Muslim Family attacked by Hindu neighbors for dishonouring PM Modi's appeal to switch off lights

JIND: Four persons were arrested in Haryana's Jind district on Monday for attacking their Muslim neighbours who did not honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's appeal to switch off lights at 9pm on Sunday.The complainant told the police that he and his brothers were at home in Thathrath village when their neighbours used objectionable language against them. "Our neighbour Meenu and his family members asked us why our electricity was not switched off even when all the neighbours had honoured the PM's advice. He also repeatedly used objectionable language against us. Like everyone, we also have freedom to do what we want," the complainant Sadik Khan , 34, said.The dispute continued and the man's neighbours attacked him and his three brothers with sharp-edged weapons on Monday morning. "Around one dozen people attacked us and in retaliation we beat them up after snatching their sticks," Khan said, adding that their neighbours had tried to harass them earlier and had accused them of sheltering people who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation."We have been living harmoniously in the village since long time but now our every moment is being seen with suspicion lens. Like all, we also have freedom to do what we want," Khan added.Jind DIG Ashwin Shenvi said a case has been registered and four persons have been arrested.Meanwhile, three persons were arrested in Karnal on Monday for hurting sentiments of a religious community by uploading objectionable videos on a social media platform.Two of the accused, identified as Monti and Baljinder, are residents of Randauli village under Indri in Karnal district . The third, identified as Deepak alias Bablu, belongs to Jundla village in Karnal district.