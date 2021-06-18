What's new

Muslim conquest of India-Weakness of Hindus or geopolitical advantage of Muslim sultans.

Many people claim that Muslim rulers were able to conquer India because Hindus are non-martial race and did not stand any chance against invading Muslim armies. However this is far from truth.

India which we are witnessing today, was divided into small kingdoms like Rajputana states, Chola kingdom, Chora Ganga kingdom, Pala kingdom, Deva kingdom etc. Wars fought by Rajputana was of no concern to a South Indian or Bengali king and vice versa. Additionally, these small Indian kingdoms were individually very weak both economically and militarily and did not stand a chance against invading Muslim armies although at times they managed to gain victory in some battles like the first Battle of Tarain where Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Muhammad Ghori. Muslim rulers basically took the advantage of the disunity and easily conquered entire India.


Moreover the Hindu cast system allowed only the Kshatiryas to fight and wage wars. Brahmins and other lower casts could not fight so the strength of Indian soldiers were all time low when the Muslim armies invaded India.


However Muslim kingdoms did not stand a chance against strong and united Hindu polities. The Marathas introduced hindutva policy and united entire south India and parts of North into one. They were the ones who destroyed the Mughals and ended 500 years of muslim rule in India.

Another proofs which debunk the claim of strong Muslim rulers being able to dominate weak Hindus are the five Indo Pak wars and the Kashmiri conflict. Pakistan waged five wars against India but suffered defeat in Siachen conflict of 1983, Kargil war of 1999 and India Pakistan war of 1971. Since 1947, the Islamic Pakistan has been waging wars against India but could not conquer a single inch of land of Kashmir from India. This is solely because India is now a single unity and Hindus are united now under one banner unlike before. Moreover the Indian army has soldiers from all Hindu cast and creed which was unthinkable in the medieval era. This makes the current Hindu India impossible to be defeated and invaded.
 
Buddhistforlife said:
Pakistan has been waging wars against India but could not conquer a single inch of land of Kashmir from India.
Click to expand...
Haha i guess 120sq km of Chamb (Now iftekhar abad) and peak 5353 in Kargil captured by Pakistan army is still not equal to one inch by Buddhistforlife.

This could have been a good thread about discussion of historical background of invasion but when you come with such blatant lies, i hope this thread becomes a troll fest.
 
Vapnope said:
Haha i guess 120sq km of Chamb (Now iftekhar abad) and peak 5353 in Kargil captured by Pakistan army is still not equal to one inch by Buddhistforlife.

This could have been a good thread about discussion of historical background of invasion but when you come with such blatant lies, i hope this thread becomes a troll fest.
Click to expand...
In Kargil war Pakistan could not take even one inch of land. Where is the proof? India is a democratic country which accepts failures and losses. Even India openly accepts that they lost war against China in 1962.

Can Pakistan government ever accept that they lost Bangladesh because the Pakistan army could not fight Mukti bahinis in Bangladesh? Never.

Indian government is honest in every way.
 
India was politically fragmented we are never a united country ruled by both powerful as well as weak kingdoms, which greatly facilitated their growing influence in the sub-continent . Also it was also divided among many competing local leaders. There was no real national identity in India. The many people in the Indian sub-continent did not regard themselves as Indians. It was only in the twentieth century that the sub-continent people had a sense of belonging to a nation. The majority of people identified with their tribe, clan, ethnic group, or religion. This meant that the peoples of the sub-continent were very divided among themselves. the week kings are taken out by Moguls and strong are suppressed by political and military might, because there was a lack of unity among the Indians, they were more than willing to work with the Moghals and betray each other.

The country was divided red years politically, lacking European rivals, and no sense of national unity. They cleverly used the local elites to administer their new domains and adopted a piecemeal approach to extending their authority and rule. These factors helped to establish Moghal rule in India . well then the British came.

1624031724542.png

The Age of the Mughals - Victoria and Albert Museum

The Mughals originated in Central Asia, and were descended from the Mongol ruler Jenghiz Khan and Timur (Tamburlaine), the great conqueror of Asia. They were immensely proud of their pedigree, and it was the memory of Timur's raids on India in the fourteenth century that spurred Babur on to invade.
www.vam.ac.uk www.vam.ac.uk
 
Last edited:
