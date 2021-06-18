Muslim conquest of India-Weakness of Hindus or geopolitical advantage of Muslim sultans.

Many people claim that Muslim rulers were able to conquer India because Hindus are non-martial race and did not stand any chance against invading Muslim armies. However this is far from truth.



India which we are witnessing today, was divided into small kingdoms like Rajputana states, Chola kingdom, Chora Ganga kingdom, Pala kingdom, Deva kingdom etc. Wars fought by Rajputana was of no concern to a South Indian or Bengali king and vice versa. Additionally, these small Indian kingdoms were individually very weak both economically and militarily and did not stand a chance against invading Muslim armies although at times they managed to gain victory in some battles like the first Battle of Tarain where Prithviraj Chauhan defeated Muhammad Ghori. Muslim rulers basically took the advantage of the disunity and easily conquered entire India.





Moreover the Hindu cast system allowed only the Kshatiryas to fight and wage wars. Brahmins and other lower casts could not fight so the strength of Indian soldiers were all time low when the Muslim armies invaded India.





However Muslim kingdoms did not stand a chance against strong and united Hindu polities. The Marathas introduced hindutva policy and united entire south India and parts of North into one. They were the ones who destroyed the Mughals and ended 500 years of muslim rule in India.



Another proofs which debunk the claim of strong Muslim rulers being able to dominate weak Hindus are the five Indo Pak wars and the Kashmiri conflict. Pakistan waged five wars against India but suffered defeat in Siachen conflict of 1983, Kargil war of 1999 and India Pakistan war of 1971. Since 1947, the Islamic Pakistan has been waging wars against India but could not conquer a single inch of land of Kashmir from India. This is solely because India is now a single unity and Hindus are united now under one banner unlike before. Moreover the Indian army has soldiers from all Hindu cast and creed which was unthinkable in the medieval era. This makes the current Hindu India impossible to be defeated and invaded.