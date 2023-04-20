Muslim boy beaten to death in Maharashtra Mumbai, April 19 (KMS): In a tragic incident, Hindutva goons beat to death a Muslim boy in Beed city of the Indian state of Maharashtra. The incident took place when 15-year-old Muslim boy Hafiz Mu…

Mumbai, April 19 (KMS): In a tragic incident, Hindutva goons beat to death a Muslim boy in Beed city of the Indian state of Maharashtra.The incident took place when 15-year-old Muslim boy Hafiz Murtaza Shaikh and his sister went to collect fuel wood, where they got surrounded by the members of Hindutva group that attacked them. The sister ran for help, but upon returning, she found her brother’s body hanging from a tree.The incident has sparked outrage among the local community, with demands for justice for the victim and his family.Police said they have launched an investigation into the matter.Islam Khatre mein hai 😢😢😢Ya Ali Madad!!