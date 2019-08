I don't get it, he's asking Arab Israelis if they prefer to live in Israel or PA controlled territories in West Bank? They are Arabs born in Arab cities, which Israel took over, why would they move out? They should remain of course.



Or is he talking about quality of life in Israel vs PA controlled territories of West Bank? It's of course going to be better in Israel. PA does not control their borders nor have access to offshore resources or controlled over water resource. Israel is probably a more progressive government when it comes to domestic policies.



I've been in Gaza under Hamas rule numerous times and I find them to be much better at governing than the PA. They are always trying to improve conditions in the Strip working with what they have of course and are trying to improve government efficiency. But, they are very constrained by the blockade/geography. Yet still manage to provide better sense of security than the PA. If Hamas controlled pre-1948 Palestine, I'm sure Palestine will develop a solid economy and excel in science/innovation. Because Hamas aims high, unlike PA and its passive style.







Yes I've run into him before, I think he's a Jewish Canadian.

