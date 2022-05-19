Musk’s Starlink internet taking preorders for Bangladesh​

What is Starlink?​

Starlink website. Photo: StarlinkToggle DeskAs stated in an official tweet by SpaceX, Musk's spacecraft company and the producer of Starlink, the broadband service is now available in 32 countries, including some parts of the US, Mexico, Germany, France and Spain.Current availability of Starlink. Bangladesh is marked 'coming soon'. Image: SpaceXAccording to the map posted by Starlink, countries marked 'available' will receive their Starlink installation package immediately. The map also has areas marked 'waitlist' and 'coming soon'.Among the countries marked 'coming soon' are Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh.According to the Starlink official website, services in Bangladesh as expected to be launched in 2023. Image: Starlink">According to the Starlink official website, services in Bangladesh as expected to be launched in 2023. Image: StarlinkWhen entering Bangladesh as a pre-order service address on Starlink's official website, the website brings up a deposit fee of $99, with a message saying that Starlink expects to expand service in the area in 2023.It also adds the disclaimer that availability is dependent on regulatory approval and that orders will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis within each coverage area.Starlink is a division of SpaceX that aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet around the world. According to reports, Starlink services are especially effective in remote areas and places with little internet access.The Starllink Kit, includes the satellite dish and the router. Photo: Starlink">The Starllink Kit, includes the satellite dish and the router. Photo: StarlinkStarlink utilises overhead satellites to boost internet connections. With the purchase of a Starlink subscription, the user will be given a satellite dish and a router. The user can then set up the devices at home to receive signals from space.The dish can be installed on rooftops or in the backyard, and the router just needs to be connected to it. The setup of a Starlink home system is designed to be as simple as possible, with an Android and iOS Starlink app that can help users find the right location to mount the satellite dish.According to SpaceX, Starlink is currently providing about 150 Mbps download speed and 20 Mbps upload speed with latency below 30 ms. Musk claims that when additional satellites are launched, the download speed should double to about 300 Mbps.The first 60 Starlink satellites were released into orbit in May 2019. Since then, over 2,000 Starlink satellites have been launched, with the broadband service now being offered in 32 countries around the world.If the claims by Starlink are true, then Bangladesh might receive their service by next year.