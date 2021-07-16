Starlink has begun accepting pre-orders for Starlink for a fully refundable deposit of $99 (around Rs 7,300) and plans to launch it in India in 2022, the company's website says

The move comes amid SpaceX's preparations to launch its high-speed Starlink satellite broadband services in the country next year.

Musk's SpaceX To Partner With Indian Firms To Make Satellite Communications Gear: Report Starlink has begun accepting pre-orders for Starlink for a fully refundable deposit of $99 (around Rs 7,300) and plans to launch it in India in 2022, the company's website says