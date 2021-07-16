Vanguard One
Starlink has begun accepting pre-orders for Starlink for a fully refundable deposit of $99 (around Rs 7,300) and plans to launch it in India in 2022, the company's website says
The move comes amid SpaceX's preparations to launch its high-speed Starlink satellite broadband services in the country next year.
Elon Musk's SpaceX is planning to partner with local companies to manufacture satellite communications equipment in India. The move comes amid SpaceX's preparations to launch its high-speed Starlink satellite broadband services in the country in 2021.
"SpaceX is excited to find ways to work together with the Indian industry for manufacturing products for its Starlink devices," said Matt Botwin, director (market access with the Starlink program), as quoted by The Economic Times.
Botwin made the remarks on July 12 during SpaceX's first official interaction with Department of Telecommunications (DoT) secretary Anshu Prakash.
The DoT had met global companies to discuss local manufacturing of satellite communications gear and ways to create an enabling regulatory regime for global low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation operators to establish in-country gateways, the report said.
Officials from OneWeb, Viasat, Hughes, Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, Department of Space and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) also attended the meeting.
Starlink has begun accepting pre-orders for Starlink for a fully refundable deposit of $99 (around Rs 7,300) and plans to launch it in India in 2022, according to the company's website.
TAGS: #India #SpaceX
FIRST PUBLISHED: JUL 13, 2021 12:13 PM
Musk's SpaceX To Partner With Indian Firms To Make Satellite Communications Gear: Report
Starlink has begun accepting pre-orders for Starlink for a fully refundable deposit of $99 (around Rs 7,300) and plans to launch it in India in 2022, the company's website says
