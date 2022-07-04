What's new

Musk mystery deepens: SpaceX secret launch may belong to NEW US spy agency

Musk mystery deepens: SpaceX secret launch may belong to NEW US spy agency

SPACEX'S most recent launch contained 'four unidentified payloads', and an expert has told Express.co.uk they may belong to a new US spy agency.
SPACEX'S most recent launch contained "four unidentified payloads", and an expert has told Express.co.uk they may belong to a new US spy agency


Last week, astronomers pointed out that something weird was happening on one of Musk’s Falcon 9 launches. According to SpaceX, the rocket was only carrying one satellite belonging to communications operator Globalstar, even though the rocket has the capability to carry so much more. These suspicions were confirmed at an official space catalogue of satellites recorded four US Government known probes tagging along with the flight

Please let it be a SHADO launch

 
