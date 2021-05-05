The Midi Music Festival was held in Jinan City, Shandong Province on May 2, 2021. /CFP
Music fans at the 2021 Midi Music Festival in Jinan City, Shandong Province on May 2, 2021. /CFP
Music festivals represent a life attitude for their audiences. /CFP
Music festivals return during May Day holiday, offline entertainment industry welcomes recovery
Nearly 20 music festivals were held during the May Day holiday in China.
Nearly 20 music festivals have been held during the five-day holiday in China; at most, there were eight festivals within a single day in various cities. Besides longstanding events like the Strawberry and Midi music festivals, a batch of new music festivals welcomed audiences.
The Midi Music Festival, dubbed as "China's Woodstock," is among the country's largest rock music festivals. From May 1 to 4 this year, rock singer-songwriters Cui Jian and Xu Wei, and rock band Second Hand Rose hit the stage in Jinan City and Binzhou City respectively. The festival was also held in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, from May 3 to 5.