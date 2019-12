Hello PDF Awaam,



I have had enough of the Musharraf's treason case and honestly I am tired of arguing for the constitution of this country which is the basis of everything that is standing today.



Every soldier takes an oath to uphold the constitution of this country, his very official existence is based on the constitution.



Constitution is supreme and if there's no constitution, how would we govern ourselves anyway?



There are two things to see here..



DGISPR came out with a strong worder statement which said that the Army hopes that the justice will be provided based on the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.



Justice for whom?



The person who says, "I think the Constitution is just a piece of paper to be thrown into the dustbin."





If any Pakistani, especially a soldier defends these words, he/she is denying the existence of every State institution, especially the Armed Forces.



I fear a day when another General would say the same words and throw out a democratically elected Government.





