Musharraf 'will exit in days, not months': Telegraph

Pervez Musharraf 'will exit in days, not months'


Pervez Musharraf is considering stepping down as president of Pakistan rather than waiting to be forced out by his victorious opponents, aides have told The Sunday Telegraph.
 
Sam and champ may be

beacuse just yesterday, Amin Fahim was quoted by media saying there was no immediate plans of impeaching Musharraf.

The reason i think is that they even if join hands dont have 2/3 majority to oust Musharraf.

And if at all Musharraf is removed or he himself opt to get out as the Telegraph said, one wonders what lies for West and US in future ???
 
I notice whenever, any good thing is done by Musharraf, or say, he made a speech somewhere, some important conferece, some thing positive...no channel had give importace to the news. Now this little western newspaper news, which we cannot be sure of,, is the main headline. So this is enough to judge the bias of some private channels, simply pathetic!!
 
On a similar note, it may be better for him to leave voluntarily if he sees the writing on the wall. I wonder what kind of arrangement would be worked out for him though?
 
This report was denied by the President's spokesperson and he said there are no such plans for doing so.

Long live President Musharraf!
 
This report was denied by the President's spokesperson and he said there are no such plans for doing so.

Long live President Musharraf!
Yes his spokesman said so i dont know if the major media organisations will carry that or not


But i heared a channel broadcast it.

lets see what lies ahead for Musharraf as PPP-PML-N can not remove him as they dont have 2/3 majority plus they dont have majority in Senate.

Plus Zardari has put the decision of reinstating deposed judges on the discreation of the coming parliament and we all know that he wouldnt be wanting them to re-impose.
 
Yes his spokesman said so i dont know if the major media organisations will carry that or not


But i heared a channel broadcast it.

lets see what lies ahead for Musharraf as PPP-PML-N can not remove him as they dont have 2/3 majority plus they dont have majority in Senate.

Plus Zardari has put the decision of reinstating deposed judges on the discreation of the coming parliament and we all know that he wouldnt be wanting them to re-impose.
First of all Zardari has made it clear that PPP would re instate the judges.But his strategy is different .he wants his gov to settle down.he wants to grab state apparatus and then go for RESOTRATION.

1) HE KNOWS WELL THAT NOT RESTORING JUDGES WILL MAKE LAWYERS CONTINUE THE PROTESTS WHICH HE WILL NOT LIKE.

2)HE DOESNT HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT NRO AS HE HAS MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT.


Now coming to the issue of 2/3rd.

YOU SHOULD SEEK SOME MORE KNOWLEDGE AND TRY TO READ NEWSPAPER DAILY

First of all its very obvious that PPP + PML N + ANP will have the 2/3 majority in parliament with the help of Independents.

current seats = 268(NA 119,207,42,37 delayed) out of 272.

66&#37; or 2/3rd = 180 seats.

Currently Anp=10 + PPP=88 + PML N =67 ====== 165 seats .Then now in it you add at least 20 seats out of 27 Independents(Though I think all the Independents will go towards ruling coalition).

They will easily have more than 180 seats.

Add the seats of Women and Minority and its beyond 2/3rd.

Plus NA 119 Lahore (polls delayed will go to PML N).NA 207 Larkana (polls delayed will go to PPPP).NA 42 South Waziristan(will go to anti Mushs).

And dont forget(NA 71 IND,NA 44 IND,NA 116,NA 184,NA 79,Mir Humayun aziz Kurd IND MNA Baluchistan have already joined PPPP).

So the bottom line is.

PPP + ANP + PML N + INDs ========== at least 185 seats out of 272 where
as the 2/3rd is just 180.

IF YOU ADD RESERVED SEATS .

PPP =113 +PML N=85 + ANP = 14 + INDs =239 out of 342 where as 225 is 2/3rd.

This means they will easily have the power to SACK Mr.Musharraf.
 
Coming to the problem of SENATE.

Gentle men please read the constitution article 22A.


[22A](1) Notwithstanding anything contained in the Constitution, the President may, in accordance with the provisions of this Article, be removed from office on the ground of physical or mental incapacity or impeached on a charge of violating the Constitution or gross misconduct.
(2) Not less than one-half of the total membership of either House may give to the Speaker of the National Assembly or, as the case may be, the Chairman written notice of its intention to move a resolution for the removal of, or, as the case may be, to impeach, the President; and such notice shall set out the particulars of his incapacity or of the charge against him.]
(3) If a notice under clause (2) is received by the Chairman, he shall transmit it forthwith to the Speaker.
(4) The Speaker shall, within three days of the receipt of a notice under clause (2) or clause (3), cause a copy of the notice to be transmitted to the President.
(5) The Speaker shall summon the two Houses to meet in a joint sitting not earlier than seven days and not later than fourteen days after the receipt of the notice by him.
(6) The joint sitting may investigate or cause to be investigated the ground or the charge upon which the notice is founded.
(7) The President shall have the right to appear and be represented during the investigation, if any, and before the joint sitting.
(8) If, after consideration of the result of the investigation, if any, a resolution is passed at the joint sitting by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of [23][Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] declaring that the President is unfit to hold the office due to incapacity or is guilty of violating the Constitution or of gross misconduct, the President shall cease to hold office immediately on the passing of the resolution.


So the process is

1) If at least 50 &#37; of the Parliament or senate (both are not necassary.one alone can ) gives the move to the speaker.

2) Speaker shall summon joint meeting of parliament and the senate for investigation of charges against the president.There will be hearing in which President may appear .

3) After the debate.If the PARLIAMENT ALONE(senate,NA combined) 2/3 Majority approves the charges.

PRESIDENT SHALL CEASE TO HOLD THE OFFICE(check out sub clause no. 8)


This means they may have the power to SACK Mr.Musharraf.






So I think if Mr.Musharraf resigns respectfully .He will be remembered in GOOD WORDS in the History.

Other wise he will the first Pakistani President to Be Sacked by Parliament.
 
Hi,

My thinking is that Musharraf is on his way out rather sooner than later. There is no reason left for him to stay any longer. He has done what he promised. People power has spoken out loud and clear.

It is the verdict of the people, even though we may chose not to like it. At the end of the day, Musharraf would say that he did what he had to and he did so for no personal gains but only for the welfare of the nation.

I don't percieve Musharraf to start up another confrontation with the parliament at this stage. Too much water has passed under the bridge. There is no going back or the maintenance of status quo on this matter anymore.

The big loser out of this election could possibly be the u s . Their main man gone, it will be tough to get the elected members to tow the u s line.
 
once again , wetern media trying to launch attack on musharaf, looking weak they are trying to kick him out.
western media was trying these kind of attacks scince the former CJ was ousted by musharf, western media is and was backing the lawyers movement and also behind thier leader (MR, AITAZAZ AHSAN).
this particular news item, is being put at a time , when lawyers and thier leadership is planing LONG MARCH NUO MARCH(nine march).
as the most of the pakistani political leaders had expirenced, MUSHARFs courage, his power of thinking and the support by pakistan army to MUSHARF, most of western block is puting systemtic pressure on musharaf
to make him dissopointed, dejected and make him think like a losser.

but let me asure , every one that musharaf is a COMMANDO, and he is going to put a very brave show.
whatever the situation is!

still he, is the PRESIDENT OF PAKISTAN and he can sack the parliment whenever he wants, as PML Q still having majorty in SENATE, so with
the advice from SENATE MUSHARF still can kick new parliment out and call for new GEN. ELECTIONS.
 
MOSABJA,

"Parliament" means the National Assembly and the Senate, the National assembly being the lower house of parliament, elected by virtue of population and a popular vote, on the other hand the senate represents all four provinces and two of the three territorys, FATA and Islmambad, each province has equal representation, the two territorys have 8 and 4 seats.
 
Well atleast it will be a lesson for all the power brokers and this reconsilation ****. What good did it bring to musharraf and in bigger case pakistan as all of these so called political leaders after breaking out a deal with the president came back to pakistan and with his promise of holding the elections free and fair got into the government. These very people now want to get him out of the power. In my opinion he (the president) actually stabbed himself when he decided to pardon all of their crimes in the name of reconsilation. God Bless Pakistan
 

