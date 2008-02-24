Musharraf 'will exit in days, not months': Telegraph

Coming to the problem of SENATE.



Gentle men please read the constitution article 22A.





[22A](1) Notwithstanding anything contained in the Constitution, the President may, in accordance with the provisions of this Article, be removed from office on the ground of physical or mental incapacity or impeached on a charge of violating the Constitution or gross misconduct.

(2) Not less than one-half of the total membership of either House may give to the Speaker of the National Assembly or, as the case may be, the Chairman written notice of its intention to move a resolution for the removal of, or, as the case may be, to impeach, the President; and such notice shall set out the particulars of his incapacity or of the charge against him.]

(3) If a notice under clause (2) is received by the Chairman, he shall transmit it forthwith to the Speaker.

(4) The Speaker shall, within three days of the receipt of a notice under clause (2) or clause (3), cause a copy of the notice to be transmitted to the President.

(5) The Speaker shall summon the two Houses to meet in a joint sitting not earlier than seven days and not later than fourteen days after the receipt of the notice by him.

(6) The joint sitting may investigate or cause to be investigated the ground or the charge upon which the notice is founded.

(7) The President shall have the right to appear and be represented during the investigation, if any, and before the joint sitting.

(8) If, after consideration of the result of the investigation, if any, a resolution is passed at the joint sitting by the votes of not less than two-thirds of the total membership of [23] [Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament)] declaring that the President is unfit to hold the office due to incapacity or is guilty of violating the Constitution or of gross misconduct, the President shall cease to hold office immediately on the passing of the resolution.





So the process is



1) If at least 50 % of the Parliament or senate (both are not necassary.one alone can ) gives the move to the speaker.



2) Speaker shall summon joint meeting of parliament and the senate for investigation of charges against the president.There will be hearing in which President may appear .



3) After the debate.If the PARLIAMENT ALONE(senate,NA combined) 2/3 Majority approves the charges.



PRESIDENT SHALL CEASE TO HOLD THE OFFICE(check out sub clause no. 8)





This means they may have the power to SACK Mr.Musharraf.













So I think if Mr.Musharraf resigns respectfully .He will be remembered in GOOD WORDS in the History.



Other wise he will the first Pakistani President to Be Sacked by Parliament.