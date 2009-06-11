What's new

Musharraf Era Textile Boom Returning to Pakistan?

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,848
66
7,370
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
www.southasiainvestor.com

Musharraf Era Textile Boom Returning to Pakistan?

Pakistan textile industry is booming with exports soaring 27% to more than $6 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com

Pakistan textile industry is booming with exports soaring 27% to more than $6 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year. “We believe that $5 billion investment (in textile industry) in the Musharraf era would be matched in the next six to eight months” says Zubair Motiwala, a leading textile industrialist and chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG), according to media reports.



Pakistani government officials report that the textile sector has invested $3-3.5 billion on modernization and expansion in the last 2-3 years and the investment is likely to match the $5 billion that was witnessed during Musharraf era when the sector was undergoing major modernization, balancing and replacement (BMR). Textile machinery imports jumped 110% in the last four months, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Capital equipment imports are contributing to Pakistan's widening trade gap.

All sectors of the textile industry from yarn to fabric to ready-made garments are experiencing double digit growth. Ready-made garments exports jumped 22.34% during July-Oct 2021, knitwear exports soared 35.45%, bed-wear posted positive growth of 21.30%, towel exports were up by 14.17%, cotton cloth rose 18.54%. Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports surged by 71.39%, while yarn other than cotton by 114%. The export of made-up articles — excluding towels — rose by 11.55%, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin dipped by a massive 23.98% during the 4-month period.

The textile industry is very important for Pakistan's economy. It is a very large employer and contributes nearly 10% of GDP. Textile exports account for more than half of Pakistan's exports. Textile boom is good news for the country's economy.

Related Links:
Haq's Musings

South Asia Investor Review

Pakistan's Debt Crisis

Declining Investment Hurting Pakistan's Economic Growth

Brief History of Pakistan Economy

Can Pakistan Avoid Recurring IMF Bailouts?

Pakistan's Lost Decade 2010-20

CPEC Financing: Is China Ripping Off Pakistan?

Information Tech Jobs Moving From India to Pakistan

Pakistan is 5th Largest Motorcycle Market

"Failed State" Pakistan Saw 22% Growth in Per Capita Income in Last 5 Years

CPEC Transforming Pakistan

Pakistan's $20 Billion Tourism Industry Boom

Home Appliance Ownership in Pakistani Households

Riaz Haq's YouTube Channel

PakAlumni Social Network


www.southasiainvestor.com

Musharraf Era Textile Boom Returning to Pakistan?

Pakistan textile industry is booming with exports soaring 27% to more than $6 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current...
www.southasiainvestor.com www.southasiainvestor.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

N
Economy grows by two percent against 4.5 percent target
Replies
1
Views
2K
johsen
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom