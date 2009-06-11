Musharraf Era Textile Boom Returning to Pakistan?
Pakistan textile industry is booming with exports soaring 27% to more than $6 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year. “We believe that $5 billion investment (in textile industry) in the Musharraf era would be matched in the next six to eight months” says Zubair Motiwala, a leading textile industrialist and chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG), according to media reports.
Pakistani government officials report that the textile sector has invested $3-3.5 billion on modernization and expansion in the last 2-3 years and the investment is likely to match the $5 billion that was witnessed during Musharraf era when the sector was undergoing major modernization, balancing and replacement (BMR). Textile machinery imports jumped 110% in the last four months, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Capital equipment imports are contributing to Pakistan's widening trade gap.
All sectors of the textile industry from yarn to fabric to ready-made garments are experiencing double digit growth. Ready-made garments exports jumped 22.34% during July-Oct 2021, knitwear exports soared 35.45%, bed-wear posted positive growth of 21.30%, towel exports were up by 14.17%, cotton cloth rose 18.54%. Among primary commodities, cotton yarn exports surged by 71.39%, while yarn other than cotton by 114%. The export of made-up articles — excluding towels — rose by 11.55%, and tents, canvas and tarpaulin dipped by a massive 23.98% during the 4-month period.
The textile industry is very important for Pakistan's economy. It is a very large employer and contributes nearly 10% of GDP. Textile exports account for more than half of Pakistan's exports. Textile boom is good news for the country's economy.
