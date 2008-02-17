Musharraf calls CJ scum of the earth

Musharraf calls Iftikhar scum of the earth
By Khalid Hasan
WASHINGTON: President Pervez Musharraf has called former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry the scum of the earth a third-rate man a corrupt man.
In an interview to Jemima Khan, published in the Independent, London, on Sunday, the president said of the lawyers movement against the chief justices dismissal, With hindsight, it was my personal error that I allowed them to go and express their views in the street. We should have controlled them in the beginning before it got out of control.
The president told Imran Khans former wife, who writes off and on for British newspapers, At least we part on agreement. He was referring to her remark, It will be the saddest day for Pakistan if Benazirs crooked widower is in power by Monday.
