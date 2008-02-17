Musharraf calls CJ scum of the earth

It is bcoz of generals & Army that this country is still togather, they gave their lives to protect it, & if they were not there this country would have been divided into 4 parts. Y Y U FORGET THIS??



It is Army who sacrifice their live so ours can stay safe.

It is Army who Take the bullet on their chest so it will not hit us.

THIS IS PAKISTAN ARMY. WHO ARE OUR PROTECTORS & we Protest against them.. SHAME ON US.



first see your face in the mirror & ask your self what you have done for this country & criticized the one who have given their lives for this mother land.



& if you still dont realize what Pakistan army is, Then .............



Regards

Wilco