What's new

Musharraf calls CJ scum of the earth

dabong1

dabong1

<b>PDF VETERAN</b>
Nov 28, 2006
4,417
1
1,240
Musharraf calls Iftikhar scum of the earth

By Khalid Hasan

WASHINGTON: President Pervez Musharraf has called former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry the scum of the earth  a third-rate man  a corrupt man.
In an interview to Jemima Khan, published in the Independent, London, on Sunday, the president said of the lawyers movement against the chief justices dismissal, With hindsight, it was my personal error that I allowed them to go and express their views in the street.  We should have controlled them in the beginning before it got out of control.
The president told Imran Khans former wife, who writes off and on for British newspapers, At least we part on agreement. He was referring to her remark, It will be the saddest day for Pakistan if Benazirs crooked widower is in power by Monday.

Daily Times - Leading News Resource of Pakistan
 
Tiki Tam Tam

Tiki Tam Tam

<b>MILITARY PROFESSIONALS</b>
May 15, 2006
9,330
0
2,461
dabong1 said:
Musharraf calls Iftikhar scum of the earth

By Khalid Hasan

WASHINGTON: President Pervez Musharraf has called former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry the scum of the earth  a third-rate man  a corrupt man.
In an interview to Jemima Khan, published in the Independent, London, on Sunday, the president said of the lawyers movement against the chief justices dismissal, With hindsight, it was my personal error that I allowed them to go and express their views in the street.  We should have controlled them in the beginning before it got out of control.
The president told Imran Khans former wife, who writes off and on for British newspapers, At least we part on agreement. He was referring to her remark, It will be the saddest day for Pakistan if Benazirs crooked widower is in power by Monday.

Daily Times - Leading News Resource of Pakistan
Click to expand...

I would not say that the CJ was the scum, but he was no angel either!

The CJ was a person who got carried away as if he were some new messiah come to earth!
 
MastanKhan

MastanKhan

PDF VETERAN
Dec 26, 2005
20,194
162
55,952
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Salim,

A few months ago I read a news item in an indian paper that the supreme court judges of india were warned by the govt to keep their focus on job at hand and not to take suo moto actions at whatever pleases them or they will be reprimanded---I forgot to save that clip---did a similiar news go by you.
 
F.O.X

F.O.X

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Dec 18, 2006
3,524
6
5,577
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
He was just an corrupt person who sold his faith to Political parties & called himself CJ.
By his interviews nowadays a person who even have a half mind can understand what he was upto.



Regards
Champ
 
N

never

FULL MEMBER
Oct 23, 2007
139
0
3
it would be important to asertain the former cj motivation, and tally that with certain media and other groups, to bring the wider picture out. the reality of the dark hands trying to destabalise the country.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,861
9
22,365
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The whole CJ movement and then the lawyers movement and the media coverage to it, i think presidents fault in it was that he actually couldnt figure the plot against him and the conspiracy, the massive spending these lawyers were getting and the rallies getting more and more politicalized. Pakistanies in normal lives are stupid enough not to understand what is going on behind the scenes and indeed it will be a sad day of pakistan's history if BB crooked widower Mr.10&#37; gets elected. God bless pakistan
 
Flintlock

Flintlock

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 7, 2007
6,176
0
750
MastanKhan said:
Salim,

A few months ago I read a news item in an indian paper that the supreme court judges of india were warned by the govt to keep their focus on job at hand and not to take suo moto actions at whatever pleases them or they will be reprimanded---I forgot to save that clip---did a similiar news go by you.
Click to expand...

I remember that. It was a debate initiated by the Supreme Court itself, that whether by judicial activism, the courts were intruding into the turf of the executive.

Judicial intervention: A good sign

The Hindu : Andhra Pradesh / Hyderabad News : &#8220;Judicial activism result of people&#8217;s unhappiness&#8221;

Judicial activism a need of the hour-India-The Times of India
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2007
323
0
21
He can call any body by any name he likes.

But I know except the few PRO ESTABLISHMENT people in Pakistan who are in majority on this site.

Ordinary Pakistani .I mean 80% according to IRI and GALLOP surveys dont like Musharraf.

While most of the Pakistani like the CJ for his Just decisions like on the steel mills issue and the missing persons.

Where ever he went people came out in HUNDREDS to welcome him.

Unlike Musharraf.
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2007
323
0
21
Mr.10 %.

How much was Shaukat aziz??????

He has left the country once and for all after LOOTING MASSIVELY in

Steel mill,Habib bank,flour scandal,stock exchange scandal .

He is an ABSCONDER

He must be 30%.

Though I gave my vote for LION.

But There are people who HATE THE POLITICIANS specially the pro establishment people who have kins in army.


But let me tell you People of Pakistan like Politicians more then Generals who have broken the country apart.

IF PPP WINS.

INSTEAD OF THE CROOKED WIDOWER AMIN FAHIM WILL BE THE CANDIDATE.

AND ACCORDING TO A SURVRY BY IRI MORE THAN 66% PEOPLE WANT AMIN FAHIM AS OM.
 
F.O.X

F.O.X

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Dec 18, 2006
3,524
6
5,577
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
But let me tell you People of Pakistan like Politicians more then Generals who have broken the country apart.
Click to expand...
It is bcoz of generals & Army that this country is still togather, they gave their lives to protect it, & if they were not there this country would have been divided into 4 parts. Y Y U FORGET THIS??

It is Army who sacrifice their live so ours can stay safe.
It is Army who wake in Nights so we can Sleep easily.
It is Army who even after worset conditions defend Pakistan.
It is Army who come to your rescue in ever Problem.
It is Army who defended this country three time.
It is Army who have taken the Kashmir we have.
It is Army who never step backwards from their duties, nomatter what are the conditions.
It is Army who Take the bullet on their chest so it will not hit us.
It is Army who always ready to face any problem that is comming towards us.
It is Army bcoz of whome you are living in Free space.
It is Army who sacrifice their freedom for ours.
It is Army bcoz of whome no one can touch us.
It is Army who Came to rescue any time it is called.
It is Army who never said NO to any call by People.
It is Army who never said NO to any sacrifice for this country.
It is Army bcoz of whome our Nation can see in the eyes of any other Nation.
It is Army Who defend you in any circumstances.
It is Army who fights for you.
It is Army who protects your trade.
It is Army who protects you lives of the cost of their.
THIS IS PAKISTAN ARMY. WHO ARE OUR PROTECTORS & we Protest against them.. SHAME ON US.

first see your face in the mirror & ask your self what you have done for this country & criticized the one who have given their lives for this mother land.

& if you still dont realize what Pakistan army is, Then .............

Regards
Wilco
 
dabong1

dabong1

<b>PDF VETERAN</b>
Nov 28, 2006
4,417
1
1,240
Champ said:
It is bcoz of generals & Army that this country is still togather, they gave their lives to protect it, & if they were not there this country would have been divided into 4 parts. Y Y U FORGET THIS??

It is Army who sacrifice their live so ours can stay safe.
It is Army who wake in Nights so we can Sleep easily.
It is Army who even after worset conditions defend Pakistan.
It is Army who come to your rescue in ever Problem.
It is Army who defended this country three time.
It is Army who have taken the Kashmir we have.
It is Army who never step backwards from their duties, nomatter what are the conditions.
It is Army who Take the bullet on their chest so it will not hit us.
It is Army who always ready to face any problem that is comming towards us.
It is Army bcoz of whome you are living in Free space.
It is Army who sacrifice their freedom for ours.
It is Army bcoz of whome no one can touch us.
It is Army who Came to rescue any time it is called.
It is Army who never said NO to any call by People.
It is Army who never said NO to any sacrifice for this country.
It is Army bcoz of whome our Nation can see in the eyes of any other Nation.
It is Army Who defend you in any circumstances.
It is Army who fights for you.
It is Army who protects your trade.
It is Army who protects you lives of the cost of their.
THIS IS PAKISTAN ARMY. WHO ARE OUR PROTECTORS & we Protest against them.. SHAME ON US.

first see your face in the mirror & ask your self what you have done for this country & criticized the one who have given their lives for this mother land.

& if you still dont realize what Pakistan army is, Then .............

Regards
Wilco
Click to expand...

Its a job......nobody forced these guys into joining the army.
 
Tiki Tam Tam

Tiki Tam Tam

<b>MILITARY PROFESSIONALS</b>
May 15, 2006
9,330
0
2,461
MastanKhan said:
Salim,

A few months ago I read a news item in an indian paper that the supreme court judges of india were warned by the govt to keep their focus on job at hand and not to take suo moto actions at whatever pleases them or they will be reprimanded---I forgot to save that clip---did a similiar news go by you.
Click to expand...

No.

That is not correct.

The Supreme Court ordered the subordinate courts that there were infructuous PILs and to take heed.

The govt had nothing to do with the issue.
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
17,861
9
22,365
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mr.10 %.

How much was Shaukat aziz??????

He has left the country once and for all after LOOTING MASSIVELY in

Steel mill,Habib bank,flour scandal,stock exchange scandal .

He is an ABSCONDER

He must be 30%.
Click to expand...

Seems you forgot about the BMW scandal, the sahra mahal scandal, the mirages scandal and numerous others that were in different courts of the world spain for instance.

Though I gave my vote for LION.

But There are people who HATE THE POLITICIANS specially the pro establishment people who have kins in army.


But let me tell you People of Pakistan like Politicians more then Generals who have broken the country apart.

IF PPP WINS.

INSTEAD OF THE CROOKED WIDOWER AMIN FAHIM WILL BE THE CANDIDATE.

AND ACCORDING TO A SURVRY BY IRI MORE THAN 66% PEOPLE WANT AMIN FAHIM AS OM.
Click to expand...

Seems like you also forgot what the mighty lion gave it to this country. Let me refresh your memory a little:

1) worst economy
2) Failed state
3) attacking on the supreme court
4) cooperative scandal
5) making an army chief land in an enemy state.
6) Going out of the country by means of a deal, then denying it altoghter, latter accepting it then through deal coming back to the country.

This is what the lion real is. By the way one doesnt need to have a kin in the army to understand what is good and what is not for the betterment of this state and its unfourtante that we have people like you in majority who suffer from the shortage of their memory.
 
MOSABJA

MOSABJA

FULL MEMBER
Dec 26, 2007
323
0
21
Champ said:
It is bcoz of generals & Army that this country is still togather, they gave their lives to protect it, & if they were not there this country would have been divided into 4 parts. Y Y U FORGET THIS??

It is Army who sacrifice their live so ours can stay safe.
It is Army who wake in Nights so we can Sleep easily.
It is Army who even after worset conditions defend Pakistan.
It is Army who come to your rescue in ever Problem.
It is Army who defended this country three time.
It is Army who have taken the Kashmir we have.
It is Army who never step backwards from their duties, nomatter what are the conditions.
It is Army who Take the bullet on their chest so it will not hit us.
It is Army who always ready to face any problem that is comming towards us.
It is Army bcoz of whome you are living in Free space.
It is Army who sacrifice their freedom for ours.
It is Army bcoz of whome no one can touch us.
It is Army who Came to rescue any time it is called.
It is Army who never said NO to any call by People.
It is Army who never said NO to any sacrifice for this country.
It is Army bcoz of whome our Nation can see in the eyes of any other Nation.
It is Army Who defend you in any circumstances.
It is Army who fights for you.
It is Army who protects your trade.
It is Army who protects you lives of the cost of their.
THIS IS PAKISTAN ARMY. WHO ARE OUR PROTECTORS & we Protest against them.. SHAME ON US.

first see your face in the mirror & ask your self what you have done for this country & criticized the one who have given their lives for this mother land.

& if you still dont realize what Pakistan army is, Then .............

Regards
Wilco
Click to expand...

nobody is critisizing Pakistan army's institution.

WE HATE THOSE WHO BREAK THE OATH TAKEN ON HOLY QURAN.

Oath to Allah.
Oath to Pakistan .
Oath to constitution.
Oath to Quaid e Azam.

AND TAKE PART IN POLITICS???????


I love army.
It protects me

But I hate MUSHARRAF.
Who led army in politics.
Discredited the army.
Musharraf bombed Muslims .

He is the enemy of Pakistan.
The enemy of ARMY.


So guess wha .PML Q IS:guns::guns:

right now in Multan all 6 NA seats are Lost by PML Q.
Sheikh Rashid has lost on both seats.

PML N is sweeping in Punjab.
PPP in Sindh and good chunk in all provinces.
ANP in NWFP.


PML Q IS NOWHERE
MUSHARRAF bye-bye.
Sher Ayaa.
Teer aya.
Cycle Punture ho gayee:yahoo:

Inshallah in 2-3 years.We will have.

NO BOMBINGS.
NO US DICTATION.
FREE AQKHAN.
FREE JUDICIARY.
NO LOAD SHEDDING.
NO GAS SHORTAGE.
NO WHEAT SHORTAGE.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
NA body summons former CJ Saqib Nisar again
Replies
8
Views
566
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
ghazi52
PM Imran nominates former CJP Gulzar Ahmed as caretaker prime minister
2 3
Replies
37
Views
1K
StormBreaker
StormBreaker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘Will not sit quietly if audio of Imran Khan’s calls leaked,’ warns PTI
2
Replies
18
Views
545
truthseeker2010
T
Norwegian
Hamza's election as Punjab CM: LHC wonders if SC's 63-A ruling could apply in 'present circumstances'
Replies
1
Views
288
SEOminati
SEOminati
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases dropped, Tayyaba Gul claims
2 3 4
Replies
53
Views
1K
HttpError
HttpError

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom