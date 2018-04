This will still not change the fact that people of East Pakistan rebelled against the concept of Pakistan as one state for all Muslims of British India.



Musharraf should have been clear that Pakistani politicians did not deal with the matter in a timely manner. Look years from Sakoot e Dhaka, we introduced the 18th amendment which was offered by Yahya as well in 71.



Fact remains Mujib was indoctrinated and his lust for power was helped by Mukti Bahani ethnofascists and terrorists from India.



People may play the muslim card and say water under the bridge. let bygone be bygone. Not me.

Click to expand...