Murree Tragedy: Pakistan Army once again steps up!

Salt Sprinkling

Muree hills are Narrow and steep makes it challengingHowever still feel some Equipment can be used to clear the snow and using salt helps / prevents slips on roadThe trick is always to prevent , piling up of snow if certain centimeter of snow piles up then it clogs up cars specially the shitty Suzuki brand which operate in Pakistan (These are cars toy tin cars) they can't handle snow that is why they are banned in Western countries (the type sold in Pakistan)I don't think they useon Snow in Pakistan eitherWestern world snow is clean up frequently to prevent a pile up as trucks are constantly clearing up the path ways on highways, salt application prevents slippingI have seen youtube videos , how the roads slip with minimum icy conditions due to lack of equipmentHowever the incident where cars got stuck was just case of "Piled Up snow"