Murree Tragedy: Pakistan Army once again steps up!

The nation was left stunned on Saturday when the news of 22 deaths at the scenic spot hit mainstream media
News DeskJanuary 08, 2022
A soldier shifting children to an army relief camp established in Murree Division. PHOTO: ISPR
The nation was left stunned when the news of 22 deaths owing to a deadly blizzard in Murree hit the mainstream and the social media on Saturday.
The deaths of the tourists, including women and children who had flocked to the scenic spot to witness the snowfall, were nothing short of tragedy.
The visitors 'froze to death' in their vehicles, amidst tonnes of snow in the surroundings as a snowstorm gripped the valley.
As the news broke, aid in terms of rescue and relief started arriving at the scene, bringing a new lease of life still stranded there.
These images tell a tale of relief provided to those in need, as the rest of the nation prayed for their wellbeing.
The personnel of Pakistan Army continued immense efforts to rescue the stranded vehicles from piles of snow at the site of the tragedy.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that all stranded people will be shifted to five army relief camps established in Murree Division.
“Food, shelter will be provided to people affected by heavy snow fall. Army relief centres have been established at Army School of Technicians Barian, Military college Murree, Jhika Gali , APS Kuldana, Station supply Depot Sunny Bank,” it added.
The military’s media wing said Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) dozers and army engineers were working to clear keep roads open.
“Murree Express opened and cleared for any fresh snow by NHA/ FWO/ army engineers.”
All resources at the disposal of Muree Division in terms of engineering machinery have been mobilised and will remain in the field till all people are evacuated, according to the statement.
While the exact cause of the deaths is being ascertained, Dr Faheem Yonus, chief of infectious diseases at the University of Maryland UCH says that the CO is odorless, lethal if an idling car is buried in snow, the blocked exhaust (silencer) can quickly kill the passengers as they breathe CO.
The ISPR added that special arrangements were also made to evacuate people on military transport.
The personnel sent those needing medical care to the nearby hospitals for an immediate treatment.
The troops also provided food on the spot to those affected by the calamity, providing them urgent relief.
The children of the families stranded at the site were rescued and moved to nearby safe locations.