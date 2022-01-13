What's new

Murree Money Making Morons Now Facing Misery

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
38,181
170
137,151
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Absolutely delighted to see hotels in Murree left vacant and the streets deserted after authorities took action against the hotels and restaurants who took advantage of the tourists stranded due to adverse weather conditions.
Now this is the current scene of the area, No Bucks, No Buck Rogers. Let the scavengers learn the hard way.

1642110706600.png


1642110729896.png


1642110760863.png
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,104
2
6,438
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
weather is not good. People will come anyway, but yes the flocking situation will take 1-2 years..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom