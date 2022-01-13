Murree Money Making Morons Now Facing Misery

Windjammer
Absolutely delighted to see hotels in Murree left vacant and the streets deserted after authorities took action against the hotels and restaurants who took advantage of the tourists stranded due to adverse weather conditions.
Now this is the current scene of the area, No Bucks, No Buck Rogers. Let the scavengers learn the hard way.
